Hey Pandas, What Are You Going To Be For Halloween? (Closed)

by

Halloween is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your costume!

#1

My friend and I are going as team rocket from the Pokémon anime!

#2

I’ve altready planned…. Im going as CR7 and my friend is going as Messi :)

#3

Im an engineer. (Tf2)

#4

I’m just gonna wear a black shirt that says “this is my Halloween costume” :)

#5

I’m gonna be Walter White… I’ve got the bald cap, coveralls, gas mask, glasses, and a drawn on goatee. Anyone wanna cook?

#6

My 2 sisters and I are going as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus!!! Im Winifred :D

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share Something That Got Lost In Translation (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person Is Debating Whether To Feel Guilty For Getting A Cashier In Trouble, Asks The Internet If They Were At Fault
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
35 Hilarious, Weird And Just Confusing Things People Did As Kids They Realized Were Not So Casual
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
25 Cute And Funny Print Ads Starring Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Wrecked
Wrecked Review: What if Lost was a comedy?
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2016
30 People Reveal The Deeply Disturbing Secrets They Uncovered About Someone Close To Them, Leaving Them Shocked And Traumatized
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.