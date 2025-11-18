Hey Pandas, What Are You Going To Be For Halloween? (Closed)

Halloween is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your costume!
#1
My friend and I are going as team rocket from the Pokémon anime!
#2
I’ve altready planned…. Im going as CR7 and my friend is going as Messi :)
#3
Im an engineer. (Tf2)
#4
I’m just gonna wear a black shirt that says “this is my Halloween costume” :)
#5
I’m gonna be Walter White… I’ve got the bald cap, coveralls, gas mask, glasses, and a drawn on goatee. Anyone wanna cook?
#6
My 2 sisters and I are going as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus!!! Im Winifred :D
