Hey Pandas, What Are The Things That Feel Better Than An Orgasm? (Closed)

by

Bonjour, Pandas! I’m asking what feelings are better than an orgasm. I’m talking about getting something stuck between your teeth, a long-awaited sneeze, or maybe just realizing you haven’t, in fact, lost something you thought you’d lost. Go for it!

#1

When I was in the Air Force I overheard this conversation between 2 pilots………Pilot 1: “I heard you flew the new F-16” Pilot 2: “yeahhhh” Pilot 1: “How was it?” Pilot 2: “It was better than sex!”as he turns to me and says”ummm depending on who you talk to”.

#2

Two orgasms.

#3

Chocolate 🍫

#4

When you’re reading a good book and don’t even think about how it’s a book or how long it’s been and are completely immersed in it

