Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Places For Trekking In South India? (Closed)

Suggest to me some good places for trekking in the South India region.

#1

As a boring yank cant say ive been to south india however ive always wanted to answer something with Kathmandu. No idea where it is btw lol.

#2

Hey! I’ve personally never been Trekking in India, but a friend of mines has. She went to the Kudremukh Trek in Karnataka state. I’m not a trekker (so I don’t know if it’s good safety, or quality wise) but the view from her photos were breathtaking.

Also heard there’s a lot of trimming places in Munnar. Have fun Trekking!

