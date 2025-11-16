Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things You Do To Stop Boredom On Long Flights?

What are some things you do to stop yourself from getting bored on long flights?
#1
Looking at the flight map and improving my geography skills
#2
Look out the window and relax.
#3
Offline games, read books, listen to music, watch movies in my head that I have memorized, sleep
#4
Read, adult coloring, games, movies,
#5
Break up the time in weird but better-sounding increments. An eight-hour flight is still under 10 hours. It’s 2 x 4 hours, and 4 hours are ok to pass. The first and last hour don’t count because taking off / descending is entertaining (well, almost) and everything sub 1 hour is ok anyway. Cross out another hour for eating (including longingly staring at the trolleys, come on, serve me already!) So we’re down to a much shorter time if I succeed in fooling myself :)
#6
I have a notebook I bring with me that’s I’ve written in in nothing but code. I write poems and journal entries and all sorts of other things. I love it when my travel neighbor notices and inevitably stares in confusion. Lol
#7
I used to enjoy the Skymall magazine, but now it’s a good time for a nap.
#8
Get on the Wifi and check out BoredPanda! Said with all intents of being cheesy but hey, it’s a lot of time to cacth up.
#9
Daydreaming. Passes more time than you’d think, depending on the scenario you get into.
#10
I’d say look out the window however on every flight I’ve been on that had a window seat every one around me choose the ever popular sleep method.
If however you are on a more modern plane then you can look at the flight information/map screen. Once you get bored of that or if you don’t have one you can sit in silence and contemplate the oddities of life.
#11
Drawing, reading, writing. Basic stuff.
#12
Sleep, read, watch a movie on phone, talk to my family
#13
Sleep. Eat meal. Bathroom. Sleep.
#14
sleep XD
#15
If I’m not sleeping, I’m looking out the window, playing on my phone, reading or watching movies from the screen. The longest flight I’ve been on was a little over 12 hours. I wasn’t bored, but my asš fell asleep around hour 6.
#16
On the long non-stop flights between Boston and Paris, I bring a book which I read until the meal is served. I eat the meal, drink that little bottle of wine you get when you fly any airline but Delta, pop a Xanax, and sleep until we’re about to land.
Generally, I try to book the window seat so I can snooze leaning away from other passengers in my row.
#17
Xanax.
#18
You could always make like a list of stuff you want to do in your destination
