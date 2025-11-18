Hey Pandas, What Are Some Song Lyrics That Impacted You And Why? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
Once I was seven years old
My mama told me go and make yourself some friends or you’ll be lonely
Once I was seven years old…
(Blah blah blah)
Soon I’ll be sixty years old…
Seven Years by Lukas Graham really hits hard cuz I hate being mortal tbh. I hate that everyone I know will die one day and I hate that I’ll never be seven years old again.
Also Past Lives by Borns, as well as the Martin Arteta cover. It’s really eerie, but also gives me the same feeling as Seven Years.
#2
You wanted to memorize my heart / searching with a flashlight in the dark / and what you found I already knew / the brightest thing inside was you
Drunk Voicemail by Pom Pom Squad
They’re an alt rock band, I totally recommend listening to them
#3
I was going out with a chap and although still good friend we were slowly drifting apart in a romantic sense. No one else involved but rather it was approaching time for us to move on with our lives.
Listening to the radio and a song came on. The singer was Anne Murray from Canada. The song was, ‘You Needed Me’.
I got drawn into the song after a few seconds of hearing it. I stood in my kitchen like a statue, listening to every word while many images of the chap and I ran through my mind. I very rarely cry but only when the song ended did I notice I’d been crying silent tears.
Looking back I wonder was the song, playing when it did, giving me a chance to … not sure of the right words … express my emotions in private – remember the good times – prepare for the inevitable.
“I cried a tear, you wiped it dry
I was confused, you cleared my mind
I sold my soul, you bought it back for me
And held me up and gave me dignity
Somehow you needed me
You gave me strength to stand alone again
To face the world out on my own again
You put me high upon a pedestal
So high that I could almost see eternity
You needed me, you needed me”
Anne Murray
#4
Dear Abby, dear Abby
My feet are too long
My hair’s falling out and my rights are all wrong
My friends they all tell me that I’ve no friends at all
Won’t you write me a letter, won’t you give me a call
Signed bewildered
Bewildered, bewildered
You have no complaint
You are what your are and you ain’t what you ain’t
So listen up buster, and listen up good
Stop wishing for bad luck and knocking on wood
—-Dear Abby by John Prine
#5
“We had dirt on our knees, climbing on his feet to show him
He hardly spoke and he cheated at poker
If someone was angry, he’d crack a joke
Didn’t always go over, but the kids would laugh
Then he’d play in the corner ’til he closed the gap
Oh, Tommy, I love that one
You used to sing it when you were young
Play it again, my love
For the kids to remember when they grow up
I miss my grandfather, the way that we were”
From “Tommy” By Mae Valario.
My grandfather passed a year ago, and it’s crazy what small things remind me of him. Yesterday I walked by a man who wore the same cologne, it made me tear up. The bond I had with my grandpa was something deep, he always said that his dream was for me to audition for American Idol. He was a silly, loving man, and I miss him every day.
#6
I was almost going to write a joke answer, but my real answer is “Freaks” by Jordan Clarke.
“Come to the land of the lost and lonely
Don’t be afraid, we’ll be one big family
Of freaks like you and me”
I’ve always been the ‘kid who nobody really knows’, or the ‘odd one out’. As you’d probably expect, I hated this when I was younger (up to 7th grade). Back then, I just wanted to fit in. Even though I had a small group of friends, there was just this nagging feeling that I didn’t truly belong.
When I started secondary school (7th grade), I started going out of my comfort zone, trying to make new friends, etc. I did find some new passions (environmental sciences and creative writing) I hadn’t found a friend group in which I truly felt like myself.
That all changed a couple of years ago, when I finally found the right friend group, a large group of people from all these different walks of life, who didn’t judge you by your social status/grades/anything, really.
I only came across this song last year, but if I could go back in time, I would play this song to 10-year-old me to show her that she wasn’t alone.
