Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Small Mistakes That Became Big Out Of A Sudden?

Everybody makes mistakes. Some are small, while others blow up in front of your face.
#1
I told my husband he didn’t have to go with me to my 20-week pregnancy checkup. He had a meeting he was trying to reschedule, but I told him it was fine and I would call him after. So I was alone except for the doctor and nurse when they told me our baby had died.
#2
Eating that one piece of chocolate… And another, and another…
#3
Came out to my mum a few months ago. Now she wants me to see a doctor as if I’m ‘ill’ or something.
Thanks, mum.
#4
i was basically brainwashed by my country’s propaganda until the war started, and i realize that some of the things i used to believe were hurtful and racist and sexist and all sorts of awfulness. I’m a better person now, but i kindly ask of you not to judge the Russian people, rather their government and blatant corruption.
#5
Small mistake I made that turned out to be the worst thing that ever happened to me.
I posted a post on Reddit asking if I should tell my parents about my atheism and me being part of LBGTQ. All the people in the comments were like “no, don’t tell your parents!” So I didn’t tell them, then I got banned from Reddit because apparently making multiple accounts is worthy of a ban.
The mistake I made was not deleting Reddit after that because then my parents saw the post and I got banned from ever talking to my friends again and everything I do in my phone, including texts and emails, is tracked and read by my parents.
#6
Getting a line of credit and thinking I’d only use a small portion to get me through to the next payday.
#7
So, I have very strict parents. If my grades aren’t straight A’s, they’re bad. I focus a lot more on studying then most of my classmates, but I still have a few B’s, which is why they’re angry at me. But I’m not here to rant about my parents.
So I had an 89% in ELA (English Language Arts). I got a 100% in a mid-unit (it’s never happened before because the cheaters would usually get straight A’s, but our teacher said she’d be more lenient with her strict grading process if there was a good explanation, which there was). My grade would’ve gone up to a 90+%, but I forgot to do a Flocabulary quiz. She usually takes the Read & Respond and the Quiz and averages the score to give us our grade. I got 5/6 on the Read & Respond, 0 on the quiz, and 42% for the entire Flocabulary, which pushed my grade down to my very first C. Now, I’m grounded and my parents are looking for an ELA tuition. They also said that because of this, I will never get a phone or my own room (7th grader, still don’t have either 🥲).
Moral of the story: Focus even more on studies, so I’m gonna be off BP for a while. See you when I come back 👋
#8
Failed to stop hubby going to a chiropractor. He now has a broken back, yes, and he’s in a brace with metal rods in his back, and all because I couldn’t / didn’t put some more effort into stopping his visit to the chiropractor. I was just really tired of him thinking my advice on health isn’t as good as his GP’s, or the dangers of going to a strange chiro without even an X-ray on why his back hurt, and now here we are. I knew it was a mistake not to push, but…. And now…. And, yes, certain back issues can end up that bad if a chiropractor just decides to “rack and crack” someone for the $50.
#9
Birth control and antibiotics turned into a three-year-old at 45. To be fair we tried from January 2010 to December 2017 to get pregnant and I had one miscarriage at eight weeks. So to make sure I went on birth control because, of course, I’d get pregnant after 40.
When I got a sinus infection the summer I got pregnant, we were like f**k it it’s not going to happen and didn’t use alternative forms of birth control. I found out I was pregnant at my yearly appointment in early October. My husband found out when I brought home paint for what was once our spare bedroom.
My wonderful, brilliant, exhausting, stubborn toddler turns three this weekend. Best “mistake” I’ve ever made.
#10
I was on Jeopardy’s first season with Alex Trebek. Led most of the game and was in first place at the end. The Final Jeopardy category was Greek Mythology. I thought I knew the subject well and bet my whole $2,300 on it. Answer was “Jason sailed on this ship in search of the Golden Fleece.” I didn’t know the answer immediately, but reasoned, the sailors were called the Argonauts, so the ship must have been the Argon. Nope, the answer was Argo. Missed it by one letter, and lost the game. No one got the right answer, but the eventual winner bet less for Final Jeopardy. I won a queen-size sleeper sofa that lasted more than 20 years.
#11
when moving to a new state with a giant haul truck, I had packed the cashier’s check and other banking things we needed to move into the new place in the truck…and that box was loaded first. Since we didn’t have the keys yet to new place (had to pay downpayment) We had to empty entire truck to get to it and reload the truck
#12
Choosing the wrong job for the right reasons. I was a single parent that had just graduated college. I had no income… yet. I was sending out resumes like a mad woman, wanting to have some income sooner rather than later.
I was excited when I got two job offers. One was with the local newspaper, at ground level, for basically minimum wage at the time (2004 -ish), or a manufacturing company, in an office, doing data entry for $10 an hour. I chose money.
At first the job was great. I had my own little cubicle, I got the hang of ten key, nice normal hours, and best of all decent paychecks. I guess I was too good, because eventually I worked my way out of work. So, they’d send me down to the file room to help out. I was still getting ten an hour, sooo…
However, from helping out in the file room, I developed carpal tunnel! Due to Dr.’s orders, I couldn’t work in the file room any more, couldn’t go back to my old position, so they stuck me on the production floor, putting labels on tags.
It all went down hill from there! While overtime wasn’t “manditory”, it was greatly encouraged. At first, I did some here and there. Hey, made for some nice paychecks!! Yeah, it left me wiped out, but it wasn’t often, and my 9 year old was a great sport about it at first.
But then, slowly it changed. Overtime became mandatory for about half of every month. About this time my daughter began to have serious emotional issues at school, so the school was calling several times a day. I even got warned that I should choose between work and my child.
All of this just added to my stress, to the point that I would stagger home from work, to have my 9 year old feed me, rub my feet, and put me to bed.
My work gave me insurance, so that state dropped me, I was making enough that the food stamps dried up. My new insurance however didn’t have a prescription plan, so I was paying for my anti-depressants out of pocket… to the tune of 100 a month.
In short everything just spiraled out of control, and I eventually found myself in the ER feeling suicidal!!!
I quit the next day.
#13
I didn’t know how to tell the guy who wouldn’t stop talking to me to f off. He was so persistent, he wouldn’t stop talking. Every f*****g day.
Two years later, he is now my boyfriend. Still very talkative. A mistake I’ve come to love, if I’m being honest.
#14
Giving my ex friend more chances than she deserved.
In 5th grade, she got jealous I started hanging out with another friend more than her and randomly at about 10 PM she texted demanding I apologize for something and I apologized for everything I could possibly think of. We became friends again in 6th grade.
In 7th grade she started bullying my friend, then bullied me too for standing up for him. It lasted about the whole year. When the teacher pulled me and her out of class (without my other friend she was bullying for some reason) she lied about everything and F*CKING GOT AWAY WITH IT! I switched schools so I didn’t have to deal with her. I never should’ve given her any more chances.
She’s a gaslighting, little weasel b*tch who made 7th grade hell. I don’t feel sorry that she started getting bullied after I transferred. I know that sounds heartless, but she deserves it more than anyone.
#15
Passing Up so many opportunities that I would’ve loved to do now
#16
making a bp account bc now i cant stop talking to yall but eh who cares its fun and i made friends so its worth it now ima go get a bluberry muffin
#17
I think this counts… dating a guy for a few months. He seemed harmless, I thought I’d give it ago, was super not interested in the relationship for like the last month. Broke up with him. He stalked me for 4 years after. He only stopped after getting arrested. But I’d say that was a little mistake that turned out to be way bigger.
#18
I had this lady who was my friend. She acted nuts so I distance myself for her for over a year. I eventually let her back in my life. She ended up being the cause of braking my family apart and severely messing my kids and my life up to where it is 15 years later and it still has huge damaging effects
#19
Got married.
#20
I really hate remembering this, because it hurts knowing that we’re no longer together.
But I essentially sent my best friend a post, which at the time, I was being 100% legit in what I meant. But the mistake I made here was that I crossed this persons boundaries way too much and she ended up blocking me.
#21
Taking out $20cash with my credit card after I forgot my debit card and needed cash for lunch.
What they neglect to mention is that any cash back with a credit card is paid at the end. So… when I took out 20, got nailed with a surcharge of 20 (which I did not know existed)… then paid my credit card down $40 that day still leaving a grand on there… that 20 was still on there… so i got hit with interest charges for not paying it back… every month for two years and unpaid fees on it. So… all said $20 to cover my lunch cost upwards of$400.
#22
I didn’t check that the keys (I handed over to friends so they could look after my cat in Perth while I was away in Monkey Mia) were the right ones. Panicked phone calls later lead to property damage and dangerous actions so said cat could be fed and looked after. Serves me right! My friends and neighbour deserve medals for their selfless actions.
#23
Oops I tripped. Oops I fell fifteen feet. Oops I landed on my arm. Oops it’s bent. Oops that’s my bone. Guess I broke it. Oops.
#24
Oh boy, I’m the Queen of this, or so it feels.
1.) Neglecting/ignoring my health until it sends me to the hospital.
–This one is usually a money issue. Either I can’t afford it, or I can’t afford the time off. Either way, I suffered with a malfunctioning gallbladder for 5.5 years, despite a couple nurses I knew telling me it was probably my gallbladder. On top of that, my body is…. strange. When I felt a flare up, taking 2 ibuprofen and a giant swig of Pepo Bismol fixed it, until the next time.
I could go days or weeks in between problems. Plus I’d read, that if you eat fatty meals, you’ll have a flare up. So to test this, I ate nothing but Burger King for 7 full days and.. had 0 flare ups. But eat a chicken salad or pasta salad? Defcon 5 flare up alert. My body makes no sense to me, or doctors.
BUT, sure enough, my gallbladder finally broke for good so into the hospital I went, with stays in 2 hospitals, a transfer thanks to lazy f***s who didn’t want to perform an ERCP (they place a shunt into your gallbladder duct to keep it open and remove any blocking stones) on me because, “weekend!”
2.) Denial and other favorite brain tricks to avoid trauma.
–My last cat/animal in general. She was 17 and kept throwing up a lot. Started losing weight, etc. I managed to get her into a vet after calling damn near everybody within a 20 mile radius. They looked her over, did blood work, etc. Her liver was off, but she also showed Stage 1 renal failure which isn’t surprising in older cats. They gave me meds and sent me home.
In my gut, I KNEW, I KNEW it was cancer. But I waved it off. I gave her her medicine, and she did seem better. So what did I do? I started Googling like a fiend, learning everything I could about renal failure, etc. I bought $100 worth of wet canned food (not the prescription c**p), bought about $100 in vitamin blends and supplements that matched her blood work, bought her some new toys, bought a heated blanket because she always seemed to feel cold, etc.
All in all, I spent about $300 with the (denial) expectation that she’d be in for some recovery and I wanted her to have the best. Not surprising, that didn’t happen. The medicine helped until it ran out, then she started to throw up even more started yowling and crying out, was restless, couldn’t get comfortable. I called the vet again, and they got her in.
Finally I stopped denying (thank god), and demanded they do an x-ray and look for cancer, because her liver numbers suggested that might be the case along with her symptoms. So… they did. And they found a big tumor. Couldn’t tell if it was on/in her stomach or liver. At 17 years old, I made the decision to put her to sleep (euthanasia). That was… *sigh*
Anyway, I didn’t even REMEMBER my $300 order until the next day. I called them in a panic to cancel, in a crying, blubbering mess, telling them I had to put my cat to sleep so they needed to cancel. They told me that the order had already shipped, there was nothing they could do about that. But they did write off/credit me back the full amount. This is just made me cry harder, so I asked what I was supposed to do now and they say, “donate it all”.
3.) Procrastinating everything in general, when it comes to myself.
*sigh* Yeah, that’s about the long and short of it.
#25
Replying to Jolie laide because I need to get my account approved before I can comment
Thanks for you’re support, and yes I agree, parents reasoning is so stupid
#26
Walking in to the military recruiting office
#27
Told a cute guy I liked him in 9th grade, never has my life spun out of control so fast 😂
#28
Being mean to my first girlfriend. In retrospect she wasn’t as bad in many respects as the subsequent two. The second one was abusive, the third one was a huge unhygienic slob.
#29
Telling my parents I cut one time. 10 months ago. I still don’t have any freedom or privacy for anything (surprised I’m able to type this out rn) and I’m not even allowed to use scissors at school they emailed my teachers. They just don’t want to deal with it
#30
SQL forgot where.
#31
being born
#32
………miss out on a week of math
#33
One possible mistake that will blow up in my face if it is: putting too much trust in an internet stranger! Yep! He knows where I live, my first name, how old I am, and all the struggles I’ve been through (up until last December). Don’t talk to “boys” who say they’re a “year younger” than you unless you’re sure! One reason I don’t think this is a mistake is… he video chats with another online friend and she has said nothing. Could be conspiring against me, but they weren’t in contact before they met me, I was the intersection or wtv. Still 🤷🏽♀️ if I turn out lucky, I’ll give a HUGE sigh of relief because this could easily take a turn for the awful
#34
Getting a credit card before I understood how money/banking/interest work. I very quickly made mistakes that led to overdraft and late fees. That mistake haunted me through my 20s
#35
Before I had a credit card, spending more cash, than I actually needed, instead of saving it to buy what I needed.
#36
Doing anything that involves drama.
#37
I decided to talk about a school shooter on Opposite Day and then my teacher told us to not be a school shooter.
#38
eating
#39
Not spending more time with my kids, my folks and people I loved.
Trying to do better now.
#40
A series of small mistakes, really. My grandparents had a college fund setup for me when I was born, and when I turned 21, it legally belonged to me. So there I was, single, young, immature, and a significant sum of money was plopped into my lap. “I’ll just buy something small, use the bulk for a house down payment, etc.” Well, those small things added up very quickly, and after about a year of drinking, drugging, and frivolous spending, I was all of a sudden in debt. It took a decade to dig my way out of that proverbial hole, and I can only fathom how much better my financial situation would be if I had made a better decision.
#41
Me, being an idiot, decided to basically huff sharpies as a joke. Fast-forward to about a month later, when I was still doing it and truly realized they were like REAL drugs, and did REAL damage to my brain. I stopped, but it was harder than I thought. Not my smartest move.
#42
I was playing truth or dare with some friends, and I got dared to kiss one of them on the hand, so I did. The other 3 girls playing said they wouldn’t tell anyone – that was a lie. Next day everyone was going on about it …
#43
Not sure if this counts, but when I was younger (maybe 10 or 11yo) I wasn’t sure what the word “bastard” meant. One night I was talking to my parents about an especially annoying boy and it went like this:
ME)…yeah and then he had the audacity to do x, y, and z!
MOTHER) wow, that was really rude of him.
FATHER) yeah, he sounds like a jerk!
ME) EXACTLY!!! that dirty little bastard!
*silence*
MOTHER) *says my full name*, how dare you use such language in this house
ME) what???
FATHER) We have better words to use than that!
ME) *visibly confused*
MOTHER) Do you even know what that means?!
ME)…..no!
In my household, it is very offensive to use crude language like that. My siblings and I were allowed at a certain point to say things like “c**p” and “hell”, but anything else and we would be grounded for two days minimum.
#44
I feel like the one that really isn’t much of a problem to me anymore, but definitely was before, the obvious one: Grades. Grades dictate a lot of your life, heck, if I didn’t fix them, I would have never have gotten a scholarship, or I could have possibly not gotten the job I have now.
#45
Being here at 5:00 :/ ever since i log on me cant stop AAAAAAAAAAAA HELP ME i goin cazy AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!
#46
Going to college! It’s a trap. Figure out your life and save money first. If you have to go back late, then fine. College is a debt prison of very select usefulness. Know what you’re doing before signing on the line.
#47
#48
