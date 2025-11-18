Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Shower Thoughts? (Closed)

Hello, yes, I know it’s been a few months since I last created my own post. I will start posting more often, but not weekly.

Anyways, I believe this needs to be said: any discrimination of any kind, and the targeting of an individual within this post will not be condoned.

Without further ado, this one shower thought is my favorite: if the earth were flat, cats would’ve knocked things over the edge already lol. By the way, I hope your day is going well.

#1

OK really dark one but recently watched “Dr Strangelove” again recently….. the ending where the cowboy pilot rides the nuclear bomb…..
If you’re sitting on a nuke when it goes off…. do you even perceive it…. I mean, one second you’re there then…nothing…. no remains, just dust in the wind…..
Yeah, my brain thinks stupid stuff….

#2

what if in a pizza the marinara sauce was poison and the crust was an antidote so natural selection can take care of those weirdos who leave the crust behind

you know those beads that are translucent and glittery? what if i just take a string and took equal amounts of two different colored beads and just tie the ends but not together. just leave them dangling on their own. they would look like a beaded version of those sour gummy worms and that would be kinda sick and goofy(yes i have reached my beaded bracelets phase and have been looking for the next opportunity to buy cute glittery beads and string)

gummy worms have more bones in them than real worms (gelatin)

someone could have licked your elbow in your sleep and you would never know

what happens to things you forget? do they just… disappear? or do they enter a corner of my mind that i didn’t know existed?

whats wrong with my brain

#3

You eat pizza from the inside out.
If you wear your socks inside out, the entire universe is wearing your socks except for you
Is killing your clone suicide?
Why does cargo travel by ship, but when it travels by car, it’s a shipment?

#4

What if our shower thoughts, those moments of questioning our reality, were really us stepping out or into a glitch in the matrix or some sort of simulation for a moment, and it gave us a clearer, unfiltered mind that allowed us to see sense in our world?

#5

If you hold your farts in, where does the fart go?

