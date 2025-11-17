Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Most Intriguing Shower Thoughts You’ve Heard Or Thought? (Closed)

I would like to know what are the most intriguing shower thoughts you’ve heard of thought.
#1
whoever named dentures had the perfect opportunity to name them substitooths.
#2
If we don’t let felons own guns why can sex offenders still get erectile dysfunction meds?
#3
Adult film entertainers should refer to their genitals as their public parts.
#4
One day, you’ll buy the clothes you die in.
The ocean is a soup, as it has meat, water, vegetables, and spices (aka salt).
#5
1) are waffles are just pancakes with abs
2) do dogs lick you because they know you have bones inside of you
3) dragon and jragon sound the same
4) you tried 3 didnt you :P
#6
I learned that there is enough electrical charge running through our brains that we can relive our entire lives in the ~17 seconds it takes for the current to cease. Therefore, it is possible that a catastrophic global extinction event has already taken place, and we are all reliving our lives together, even though we all died about 17 second ago. Creepy.
#7
• If a tomato is a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?
• Sharks would have existed before trees.
• You can’t stand backwards on stairs.
#8
Why isn’t the downward escalator called a deescalator?
#9
if you need braces, you have gay teeth 🗿
#10
Ants have been farming for millions of years so what if they had formed a modern society like us a while back and almost destroyed themselves and the planet just like us but then decided to abandon that lifestyle and went back to simpler times?
#11
We will never know how a person really is and what they think. We only know what they choose to show us.
#12
What if you did one thing differently in your day(eat toast instead of cereal, stuff like that) and it changed the outcome of every other thing you did, and you would never know, because you had toast, not lucky charms. That’s why your day was late today.
#13
What if the entire bit of explored space is trapped inside of a jar in some alien kids bookshelf because he got a C- for it during his science fair and then soon the entire thing will go bad starting from earth and soon the alien kids mom is gonna go ‘Robert why is this dinky thing still on your bookshelf it’s going rotten’ and then Robert throws it away until the next alien trash day the jar gets thrown into a garbage truck and gets crushed and we don’t notice cause we’re still arguing with each other and then when the day comes roberts failed science project gets burn in a space incinerator
#14
Not mine (Source, everywhere on internet): If I weigh 99 pounds and eat one pound of nachos am I 1% nacho?
#15
The Vampire Panics of the 18th century western world were all developed as a marketing strategy to sell more garlic.
#16
Yamaha is probably the best piano/motorcycle company around.
#17
Who decided that the names of things were the right name? For example: Why is a goat a goat, why isn’t it a TV, or a sky, or a bird?
#18
Who els waits for the coco puffs to soak and eat them and the go crazy off the chocolate milk that’s left
#19
The more bed you have, the less bedroom you have.
#20
What if the Big Bang is only someone cleaning the top of a wardrobe with a feather duster and stars and planets are merely specks of misplaced dust trying to find a place to land in an inconceivably huge alternate universe?
#21
Unobtanium is right after Hardtogetium on the Periodic Table.
#22
One day they will re-make Encanto.
One day my kids will laugh at how old the animation in Frozen looks
One day Netflix will seem as archaic as cassette tapes seem now.
One day my grandkids will ask about Covid for their history project .
One day Timothee Chalime will be a veteran actor, and my children will laugh when I tell them everyone used to think he was hot.
One day someone will tell me that Taylor Swift has died
#23
What does English sound like to ppl who speak other languages? Like, they hear what we say, but don’t understand it. Does that mean the words are meaningless?
#24
An obvious name for a cross between a cracker and a chip is “crip”. But I can think of a couple of groups that would argue against that.
#25
There’s a bus traveling down a road, speed isn’t important but it is moving. The windows are closed. Inside the bus is a hovering dragonfly, stationary in midair. Will the dragonfly remain in one spot and move along at the same speed as the bus, or will the bus move forward as the dragon fly eventually smacks into the rear of the bus? (No one I’ve asked has been able to answer this.)
#26
The pride flag is straight
#27
Things go full circle, ex: hipster trends and so on. It’s crazy in the 90s there were things that I loved that faded away in time only to resurface presently and it leaves me wondering, before they made it cool in the 90s were they popular in the 70s? Did I look at bell bottoms before they made it back in fashion and say ew never would wear that, only for a couple years later to jump on the bandwagon?
#28
Time flies like an arrow and Fruit flies like a banana
#29
After not shaving legs for a bit… the feel water in the shower reminded me of the plinko game on the price is right.
#30
my friend gave me this
aren’t on switches just off switches
#31
In your lifetime, your probably passed by a missing person or a murderer, maybe you even passed by someone on their last day of life. You’ll never know…
#32
During the witch trials in the 1700’s, if a woman had a third nipple she was a witch. The theory being that the devil suckled there. So how do these men explain the fact that they have two nipples, and they don’t nurse any children. Wouldn’t that make them witches too? Remember that you have to think of this with the knowledge of a 18th century man.
#33
That ‘Ricky Ricardo’ from the I Love Lucy series full name would be ‘Ricardo Ricardo’.
#34
You will always this read wrong
#35
Our Mammalian Diving Reflex registers getting soaked in the shower as drowning.
Also if the punishment for proven rape was barbaric, it would be stopped effectively.
Follow Us