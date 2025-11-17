Hey Pandas, What Are Some Lyrics To Songs That Have Stayed In Your Head Rent Free?

There are lyrics that stick to our heads sometimes that can make you happy, sad/cry, angry or even some where you just still ponder what they mean/confuse you, etc;
They just strike a cord in a way that now floats in our brain.
These can be lyrics from just this week/today or those you have heard for years. From a song that you like or you don’t particularly like it but there’s a part that sticks out to you.
If the song that has your favorite lyrics is in a different language, please give a translation. ^^
Example:
“I mustn’t forget to throw in a light joke,
& some smooth talk here & there
& to always smile & please everybody.”
– Bitter Chocolate Decoration by Syudou.
The whole song I completely relate to, though the above lyrics I feel capture a glimpse into what it’s like being a people pleaser or at least that’s how I interpret it.
#1
“ Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me
I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed
She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb
In the shape of an “L” on her forehead
Well the years start coming and they don’t stop coming
Fed to the rules and I hit the ground running
Didn’t make sense not to live for fun
Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb
So much to do, so much to see
So what’s wrong with taking the back streets?
You’ll never know if you don’t go
You’ll never shine if you don’t glow
Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on, go play
Hey now, you’re a rock star, get the show on, get paid
And all that glitters is gold
Only shooting stars break the mold
It’s a cool place and they say it gets colder
You’re bundled up now, wait ’til you get older
But the meteor men beg to differ
Judging by the hole in the satellite picture
The ice we skate is getting pretty thin
The water’s getting warm so you might as well swim
My world’s on fire, how about yours?
That’s the way I like it and I’ll never get bored
Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on, go play
Hey now, you’re a rock star, get the show on, get paid
All that glitters is gold
Only shooting stars break the mold
Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on, go play
Hey now, you’re a rock star, get the show, on get paid
And all that glitters is gold
Only shooting stars
Somebody once asked could I spare some change for gas?
I need to get myself away from this place
I said, “Yup” what a concept
I could use a little fuel myself
And we could all use a little change
Well, the years start coming and they don’t stop coming
Fed to the rules and I hit the ground running
Didn’t make sense not to live for fun
Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb
So much to do, so much to see
So what’s wrong with taking the back streets?
You’ll never know if you don’t go (go!)
You’ll never shine if you don’t glow
Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on, go play
Hey now, you’re a rock star, get the show on, get paid
And all that glitters is gold
Only shooting stars break the mold
And all that glitters is gold
Only shooting stars break the molddd”
#2
“SWEET CAROLINE, BAP BAP BAP”
For some reason, I always hum this when I’m stressed.
#3
“So how’s it feel? How’s it feel to be so loved, yet so alone?” -S3x sells by lovejoy
“I don’t miss you
I miss the thought of what we were
‘Cause this is the part where I shut up
And let you infest my brain
Wrap your arms around my cortex
Dig you in and let you drain
You’ll never get rid of me
Oh, I’m like a f*****g disease
I’ll make a home in your gut
‘Cause it’s somewhere warm to sleep!” -It’s all futile, it’s all pointless! by lovejoy again lol
#4
“ayo ayo she’ll never never know” from out of reach by boywithuke and “but im way less sad” from way less sad by AJR
#5
I can’t explain it, but through my whole life Bing Crosby’s Swing on a Star has stayed with me for 50 years. AND I HATE IT!
#6
For some reason I’ve always remembered Bohemiam Rhapsody, even from the time I first heard it
#7
M a y o n n a i s e
O n
A n
E s c a l a t o r
G o i n g
U p s t a i r s
S o
S e e
Y o u
L a t e r .
#8
Taylor Swift has this song called Sweeter Than Fiction. One of the lyrics is “Your eyes wider than distance” What does that even mean??????
#9
“KING FOR A DAY, princess by dawn,” King for a Day by Green Day
“I’ve got no motivation,” Longview by Green Day
“Don’t wanna be an American Idiot,” American Idiot by Green Day
“Juliet’s trying to find out what she wants, but she don’t know experience has got her down,” One For The Razorbacks by Green Day
“She, She screams in silence,” She by Green Day
#10
“You’ve…been…trolled! You’ve been trolled
Yes, you’ve probably been told
Don’t reply to this guy
He’s just trying to get a rise
Out of you, yes, it’s true
You respond and that’s his cue
To start trouble on the double
While he strokes his manly stubble
You’ve been trolled, you’ve been trolled
YOU SHOULD PROBABLY JUST FOLD!
When the only winning move is not to play
And yet you keep on trying, mindlessly replying
You’ve been trolled, you’ve been trolled, have a nice dayyyy! :)”
#11
“I don’t know how to make eggs.”
From “Golden Hour” by Mark (of NCT)
#12
1). “Choke yourself to sleep” from the song Choke by IDK how but they found me
2). All the lyrics to the song “Put on your Sunday clothes” sung by Michael Crawford and Barbara Streisand
3). The chorus of “Chak de India” (from a Hindi movie of the same name)
#13
The most enduring earworm for me has got to be I Think I Love You. Partridge Family. Bohemian Rhapsody is a close second.
#14
I get
Intrusive thoughts like cutting my hands off
Like jumping in front of a bus
Like how do I make this stop
When it feels like my therapist hates me
Please don’t let me go crazy
Put me in a field with daisies
Might not work but I’ll take a maybe
Oh, been breaking daily
But only me can save me
So I’m capitulating
Crying like a f*****g baby
I’m running low on serotonin
Chemical imbalance got me twisting things
Stabilize with medicine
But there’s no depth to these feelings
Dig deep, can’t hide
From the corners of my mind
I’m terrified of what’s inside
from serotonin by girl in red. all-time favorite song.
#15
Mahna mahna
du du dudu du
Image source: youtube.com
#16
she say do you love me I tell her only partly i only love my bed and my momma im sorry – God’s plan by Drake.
this lyrics just have always stayed in my head and replay over and over
#17
There’s a few. Many, actually.
“Unforbidden shadows of you formed yesterday
I ran away to a room here on the bay
Interrupted life again
Another new beginning
Where the silence echoes
You’re no longer with me
Here and now
I feel that I’m embracing freedom
Even though I may be alone
But that’s okay
Through the darkness
I would walk in the streets
Confessions never seemed
To provide me with a release
Held me down and tried to cure me
Tried to give me reason
But nothing could separate
This burdened mind from me
Here and now
I feel that I’m embracing freedom
Even though I may be alone, but that’s okay
Looking out to a different sky will disengage me
Absence is never the answer, I know
But it serves as my shade
I do not seek and not intend to find
A calmer ocean or a sun that’ll never rise
My world will never change
And time will bring you to my thoughts
I’ll move on and forget you all over again
Moving on, I can forgive you all over again”
– ‘A Poem To Byzantium’ by Delerium
I’ve always loved this song. The lyrics hit hard and resonated with me during and after the bittersweet break up of my last relationship. During our demise, I’d sing this in my head and imagine myself running away to a seaside town and leave that jerk in the past.
“6:30 winter morn
Snow keeps falling, silent dawn
A rose by any other name
Eva leaves her Swanbrook home
Kindest heart which always made
Me ashamed of my own
She walks alone but not without her name
Eva flies away
Dreams the world far away
In this cruel children’s game
There’s no friend to call her name
Eva sails away
Dreams the world far away
The good in her will be my sunflower field
Mocked by man to depths of shame
Little girl with life ahead
For a memory of one kind word
She would stay among the beasts
Time for one more daring dream
Before her escape
Eden beam
We kill with her own loving heart”
– ‘Eva’ by Nightwish
When I got/get picked on, bullied, mocked, alienated by so many people just for existing, being in their presence, being in seen around the community it makes me want to run away someplace. There have been a few people who accepted me as a friend but I lost contact with them when my family moved. Every single new place I thought would be a fresh, new start. Every time it was the same. I don’t want to admit it, but I did have some … dark thoughts. I tried to be friends with people. They just thought I was too weird, too different, and didn’t understand me well enough but didn’t want to be bothered to try to get to know me.
#18
I don’t care what you say
Gotta go my own way
I never fit your crowd
You don’t really know me
I’d rather be lonely
Than to hang around fake friends
Sick of being stressed-out
Rather be a let-down
Than someone who pretends
-Go Home by K-391
#19
For God so loved the world that he gave us his one and only son to save us forever believes in him will live forever praise God praise God for the wonders of his love praise him praise him for the wonders of his love
(God so loved by hillsong please listen to this song)
#20
The song at the end of Hotel Transylvania “You are my zing, you are my zing, etc.”
