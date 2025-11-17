Hey Pandas, What Are Some Fun Ways To Celebrate Pride? (Closed)

Did you celebrate Pride? And what are some other ways you show your Pride after June?
#1
I wore my pride flag as a cape and wore it to school, and a lot of people thought I looked awesome. To me, pride month never really ends, it’s ongoing throughout the year. I’m proud to be gay.
#2
Be gay, do crime
#3
Being just as rad and queer as usual (:
#4
My favorite way to celebrate pride is to go on social media and roast homophobes and transphobes, pride for the WIN!!!
