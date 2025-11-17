Hey Pandas, What Are Some Fun Ways To Celebrate Pride? (Closed)

by

Did you celebrate Pride? And what are some other ways you show your Pride after June?

#1

I wore my pride flag as a cape and wore it to school, and a lot of people thought I looked awesome. To me, pride month never really ends, it’s ongoing throughout the year. I’m proud to be gay.

#2

Be gay, do crime

#3

Being just as rad and queer as usual (:

#4

My favorite way to celebrate pride is to go on social media and roast homophobes and transphobes, pride for the WIN!!!

