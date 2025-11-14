Hey Pandas, What App Do You Use The Most, And Why? (Closed)

Snapchat, instagram, tiktok, what app do you use the most?
#1
I use Roblox! This is because it’s an online video game, so I can still hang out with my friends during quarantine! (Of course it’s not the same, but it’s the best for now.)
#2
Imessage. I have once texted the same person for 11 hours straight. 7pm till 5am. But my texting conversations are long as heck. I dont like doing calls.
#3
YouTube Also ( same as Twisted ) So many things to watch, but I mostly like Gacha club, Dream fan theories about the Pandora vault, Mr. Beast, and GrayStillPlays. The guy is absolutely hilarious! If I’m not on YouTube, on on Gacha club making small clips to send my friends. Thinking about starting a YouTube channel but idk
#4
Procreate on my iPad and clawberta on my phone.
#5
Covet fashion I am a fashion addict
#6
Most definitely Roblox. I probably have like 500+ hours of game time for the last 4-5 years I’ve been playing it.
#7
YouTube, always YouTube.
I have YouTube on my iPad and I personally hate tuning in to listen to a teacher talk about moon phases despite the fact that we learned this in first grade, so instead, I watch YouTube. Am I a bad student? Absolutely. Do I get through the day without driving myself mad? Yeah!
Along with that, YouTube just has a variety of content that’s done in ten minutes, which is great for me. If it still does feel too long, I can just speed it up to 2x the speed and bam, I’ve watched every non-restricted video on YouTube.
#8
spotify. because why not lol.
#9
An interior designing app called Homestyler.
#10
I use my music app the most. Music is my life and without it idk what I’d do.
#11
I use Instagram and Google all the time. I also YouTube quite a bit.
#12
It used to be TikTok and Roblox, but now I’m not allowed to use social media and games on school days.
#13
Safari! So many things, including this wonderful community!
