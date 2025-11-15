Hey Pandas, What Animals Do You Have? (Closed)

What animals do you have?
#1
I have an old cat named Schnuppi and four old sheep named Lonny, Bente, Vedis and Leetje.
#2
The imaginary kind. I wish I could have a pet. I do watch birds and squirrels in my yard, though.
#3
The world’s most spoiled hamster
#4
i have 20 goats
#5
i have a cat and dog
#6
a black lab dog and german shepard mix
#7
i have an english springer spaniel
#8
I have seven cats, two show rabbits (New Zealand white and chocolate Dutch), and twenty-three meat rabbits.
#9
I have a mutt, she is mostly sheltie and stafforshire bull terrier mix, and a ethical breed syrian hamster, also i used to have a pill bug named fury but he feel through a vent so…
#10
5 dogs and a bunbun
#11
ineed to get rid of some
#12
I have a Siberian kitten named Coco. She is SOOOOOO sweet! I love her a lot.
