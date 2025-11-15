Hey Pandas, What Advice Do You Have On Coming Out? (Closed)

I’m planning on coming on out but I don’t know how to do it.
#1
I would say maybe… wait until your parents set age of dating or whatever. Like 16-18 so they can’t deny it because “your too young” like me.
#2
I honestly don’t know, but here’s what I would do: I would ask my parents if they support LGBTQ+ and if they say yes, it would be easier because they support it. If they support the community, you’re safe. If you have more mean parents that don’t support the community, then to be honest I wouldn’t do it since it could cause a lot of trouble. Hopefully if you tell them they’ll support it, good luck!
#3
Put little hints around your bedroom paint your flag onto something small and slowly start putting these things in more obvious places and when you finally tell them speak with confidence before you tell them you can practice with a friend who already knows, or you could just make a cake
#4
I came out through text, I found it much easier to tell people behind a screen rather than face to face. As of what to say in the text, I can’t help you there, it’s up to you. But make sure you know whoever your coming out to us ok with it first. You could bring up the lgbtq community to them prior to coming out and see how they react, if it’s negatively, maybe wait awhile especially if it’s a family member but if they seem ok with it, you’re probably safe.
#5
Send them subtle hints like making your phone case the LGBTQ flag and try to start the conversation about LGBTQ and see if they support it…. Good Luck!
#6
Wait until you feel comfortable. But most importantly, make sure you are in a safe place. If you feel you aren’t in a safe place, then don’t do it. If you feel that you’re safe enough, then go ahead! It’s really up to you how you approach this.
