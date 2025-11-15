Hey Pandas, What Lies Has TV Taught You? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
That when a woman is not interested, the man has to persist and eventually she’ll come around. No honey, it’s called harassment and stalking.
#2
Kids in high school look like adults.
#3
CARE BEARS LIED BECAUSE THEY SAID “JuSt Do ThE cArE bEaRs CoUnTdOwN aNd ThEy’Ll bE tHeRe” BUT WHEN I DID THE COUNTDOWN THEY WAS NOT THERE
#4
everything has a happy ending
#5
That broccoli tastes horrible and is disgusting.
#6
Food adverts are very misleading, there’s a lot of good behind-the-scenes videos on youtube that showcase how original products are changed with other things, for example, cereal ads don’t actually use milk, they use glue to make the cereal look more appealing, etc.
#7
That the USA cares about the stuff it says it cares about.
#8
That police spend more than 5 minutes on cases. I’ve had 2 cases now about property being stolen, and the only thing they did was send me an email 3 months after saying that my case was being closed and they had no leads. They didn’t even bother to look.
#9
The disney stuff that says “if you follow your dreams everything will come true!” So not true.
#10
Ladies wake up with hair and make-up perfect.
No one needs to use the bathroom after sex.
Has a job that pays very little but can afford to live alone in an apartment.
All disasters happen in America.
Put glasses on a girl to make her ugly, take them off to make her the new prom queen.
#11
On one hand, I’m not gullible enough to believe what TV tells me. On the other hand, I’m gullible enough to believe my dad when he says, “Look, a dog!” Then when I look, he steals one of my fries.
#12
The way kids and teens are to look. Because the companies don’t want all of the hassles of hiring actors of the correct age or writing about real life.
Ex: All teenage girls in shows are “boysboysboys” and always on their phones but it isn’t like that.
#13
The Pocahontas story is suuuuuper false.
#14
that cats and dogs are moral enimys
#15
You can massage your fat away as seen on teleshopping.
#16
Its so easy to make friends
#17
My prince will come and sweep me off my feet one day. In the meantime, I just have to follow all the rules and remain a virgin.
#18
That gravity only works when you look down. I was so sad when that didn’t work. I got a broken arm from it.
#19
Bad people always get their comeuppance.
#20
Dora is not blind. She is blind. Trust me.
#21
That all forensic cases are intense
#22
Parent know better than kids no mater what and you should trust them fully
and that being yourself is ok and people will be ok with it as well
#23
Politics
#24
When shows depict a person shooting a lock with a pistol to open a gate or a door. In reality, you kneed a high-powered rifle or a shotgun to even make considerable damage to it.
#25
Mousetraps don’t just catch the mouse by the tail like in cartoons. I used to think you could simply release the mouse outside afterwards.
#26
That if you tell a teacher that somebody is bullying you, the bully will literally kill you.
#27
When I’m a teen I won’t have acne
#28
That you can slip on a hecking banana peel! I was scared to go into the cafeteria because i thought I would slip on a banana peel!
#29
that cats and dogs hate each other’s guts
#30
It’s easy telling your parents an embarrassing thing or a problem you have and they’ll just joke it off.
#31
Owls can turn their head 360 degrees. I didn’t believe this one. Only elf owls can turn their heads 180 degrees, which is a lot
#32
That veggies taste like sh*t
#33
god speaking to you from a light beam from above. FALSE
#34
The fact that Mickey Mouse is always happy and smiling in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
#35
That if your nice to a bully you’ll become friends and eat rainbow unicorn glltter cupcakes in fairyland together. Wrong. That never works, and it never will.
#36
When the add says 30 day money back guaranteed but it doesn’t work and it had to be unopened for you to get your money back.
#37
That everyone in America lives in huge beautiful homes, with white picket fences and tree lined avenues. Like in Home Alone.
I remember my first trip to the US nearly 30 years ago and being astonished at the number of trailer parks. And on my last visit, five years ago, the staggering number of homeless.
America is actually more like Breaking Bad than Desperate Housewives.
#38
That marriage is the solution of your crappy life and you will live happily ever after
#39
High school is great. Spoiler alert, it’s not.
#40
Literally anything about martial arts, I’ve been practicing for 13 years. It took me a long time to learn that no matter how much you practice, fights are never as clean looking as they are in the movies.
#41
That the government actually cares about the little guy.
#42
I have a messed up sense of empathy now because of how often I watched vampire shows as a kid, still I have the thought process of “What if vampires exist and I could live forever though”. I could go really deep into the ethics of the situation but I wont for you peoples sake.
#43
Murders are always solved during the length of the show.
Soap operas such as Eastenders (UK) are not real because in real life each sentence spoken would be spattered with expletives.
Food adverts make the product look really appetising.
#44
That when something bad happens to you, someone or something will come save you and magically make the bad thing go away
#45
Men can’t wash clothes.
#46
That in High School and Middle School:
– No one gets acne
– No one is self-conscience
– No girls wear a full sized shirt
– No girls get yelled at for wearing crop-tops
– People are shoved into lockers
– Everyone gets bullied (most of the time, if you and someone don’t like each other, you avoid each other)
– School work is easy
– You are either real smart, wear glasses, and are nerdy, or are super hot, muscular and dumb. There is no in between.
#47
That life is generally decent
#48
The biggest lie that TV tells (and ever told) ist that it would be a fun thing to watch TV. In fact, it’s just a device that sucks your most valuable ressource out of you: your lifetime. Get rid and you’ll never regret!
#49
that if you talk to crying strangers they talk to you (not that I tried, but…)
#50
Superman. Plain out Superman because I thought I could fly and almost broke my wrist jumping out into concrete two stories high O~O
#51
That when a person flatlines, you get out the AED and bring them back to life. If fact, once they flatline, it is too late. Defribrilators are for fixing your heart rhythm, not restarting in when it stops all together.
#52
No one eversays goodbye on the phone!
#53
“It’s just a flesh wound.” or you can get knocked unconscious with metal pipe or baseball bat multiple times then wake up in a few seconds and perform like as an athlete at their peak.
#54
The world has no problems
#55
THE TOOTH FAIRY LIED BECAUSE SHE SAID ” wHeN yOu LoSt A tOoTh, mAkE sUrE tO pUt It uNdEr YoUr PiLlOw ” AND I DID AND I WAIT 1425368989 YEARS FOR THE TOOTH FAIRY TO COME >:( BUT SHE STILL DIDN’T COME
#56
That I would have a huge apartment, full of amazing furniture and decorations, with a crappy job that I never had to go to, and all my friends who had varying degrees of high paying to also crappy jobs would be over all time and eventually we would all have high paying jobs with little effort.
#57
That most parents of kids/babies/toddlers aren’t dying of sleep deprivation.
#58
if you remove your glasses and ponytail, you automatically become hotter. DOES NOT WORK.
#59
Hot guys like shy girls.
#60
The pool will go dark blue if I pee in it
#61
One lie tv taught me is that people is the movie have “powers” and you dont i tried that so many times when i was little .it failed every time.
#62
HIGH SCHOOL IS EASY BUT I BET WHEN I GET THERES GONNA BE BAD!!!
#63
That people literally leave class to see a fight also in a fight scene it’s not that dramatic like it’s a bunch of shoves and a couple punches
#64
Barbie told me I could be anything… 6 y.o. Me was devastated when I found out: no, I can’t be a pirate princess adventurer artist superhero XD oof
#65
the only relationships are straight ones |: i didn’t know gay existed until i was 12
#66
That the U.S.A. is the land of the free and the home of the brave.
#67
That period blood is blue!! Wtf??
#68
That putting toothpaste on a pimple will make it go away (the pimples only got worse haha)
#69
that if you break a super expensive vase the owners of the vase will make you their errand boy to pay back the debt
#70
That a girl will marry a boy and live happily ever after. Or stay single. I grew up thinking that was how it was. Wear are all the gays and bisexuals and lesbians and pansexuals? The first time I say a gay couple on tv (and only time) was when I walked in on my sister watching her teenager tv shows. By that time I knew what gay was. I was confused when I had a crush on a girl in kindergarten (I am also a girl). I asked my mom if a girl could marry a girl. She avoided the question if I remember correctly. When I found out about queers, it was just like “They exist.”, so I was a little homophobic. Neither of my parents are homophobic really, they just don’t think it’s a child appropiate topic. My younger cousin is homophobic though, because know one really talked to her about it. How she found out was she cried and whined until my friend told her (I can’t remember how it came up, and she was much younger then). It doesn’t help that my aunt is super strict about queer people on tv (again, not really homophobic, she just doesn’t find it child appropiate). I now know I am bisexual. The only other people who know is two of my friends, one is straight and one is pan.
#71
That forensic staff wear full makeup, quaffed hair and high heels in the lab.
#72
That the mainstream media unbiased and truthful.
#73
racism
sexism
homophobia
male dominance
female inferiority
can’t
won’t
hate
border tension
I’m pretty sure the list could be endless
#74
That animated characters can jump 20 feet and not get hurt at all! Always drove me nuts
#75
That Slimfast works.
#76
The first kiss
#77
That thigh gaps, eating disorders, being skinny, diet culture etc. are cute and ‘normal’. Still dealing with the repercussions of that one :(
#78
Women get off everytime and after a few seconds of moaning, which pretty much starts after the first kiss.
#79
Defibrillators are magic tools that can bring a person back to life when flat-lining.
#80
Everyone who is grieving will get a magical chance for a last conversation or a way to say “I love you”.
#81
That Donald Trump wasn’t a criminal.
#82
Women only eat salads for lunch. Mostly, it’s just green salad and few cherry tomatoes can be tossed into it. We are not bunnies, we can’t survive on salads.
Woman, if she is hot, can seduce literally any man. No, that doesn’t happen.
Larger people are funny and bubbly, gay people are defined by their sexual preference and have no other traits, beautiful sexy woman is ditzy, always. No, no and no. People are not two dimensional, they have many traits, deeper personality and layers.
#83
That you will always get the person you love if you just try hard enough
#84
If you are mean and put others down, then you will be popular because people think your put-downs are funny and cool. No sweetheart, that’s called bullying and your “friends” are just scared of you.
#85
that when you go to secondary school ?school everyone breaks out singing but in reality that’s weird and you will probs be known as the weird kid
#86
That cars explode and people die from a single bullet shot from a pistol.
#87
That everybody in Miami is good looking and rich and own speedboats.
#88
Barney once told me that people love me. People, in fact, do not love me.
#89
That the first time a woman feels the baby in her tummy kicking, her partner will be able to put their hand on her bump and feel it to. There is a considerable amount of time between you being able to feel it kicking inside and those kicks to be strong enough to be detectable outside. Drives me mad!
#90
That you can just hang up the phone without saying goodbye!
#91
That everybody in America owns a gun.
#92
that if a girl can play sports, shes so cool and powerful and “oH mY goSH marRy me pLs”
#93
It’s easy to hotwire a car.
#94
Goddamned CPR! One does not wake up and walks away after CPR, also you don’t defibrillate a flat line!
#95
That teenagers are moody all the time. That they always rebel, and have parties when they’re parents aren’t home. This actually isn’t true in most cases.
#96
Butter came from Butterflys
#97
That the most important thing in life as a female is to be attractive.
#98
That there are ALWAYS sharks at the beach and that they want to come close to shore to eat you!!!!
#99
IT’S NOT REAL! HELLO!?
#100
That my favorite TV show got cancelled due to lack of public interest when, in fact, the narrator of ”Micmac Legends” was shot dead point blank by the FBI during the heyday of the American Indian Movement. Most old TV shows turn up on You Tube in some form or other; this one has been buried in silence since 1963.
#101
that highschool was fun and everyone was going to be friends if you were funny. And middle school for that matter. None of it is true. Also that everyone has perfect familys and plenty of money and people get cars on their 16th birthday. All false and I feel very lied to.
#102
What a takeaway burger looks like in an ad compared to that sad, flat, limp and sweaty pile of goop you actually get.
#103
That even though you’re a barista for a living making likely minimum wage you can still afford to live alone in a nice apartment in lower Manhattan
#104
That republicans are the party of the working class; and that conservatives represent real Christianity. 2 big lies right there.
#105
That I’d get to ride around in a van, solving mysteries.
#106
When I was younger. If you sneeze or cough you are obviously sick with a terrible disease.
#107
That in high school, everyone on the football team or cheerleading squad was a bully/mean girl. I was a freak in school and was bullied, but it came from all kinds of people. Sometimes popular kids are popular cuz they’re, ya know, NICE to people!
#108
LITERALLY WHEN THE PROTAGONIST IS RUNNING FOR THEIR L I F E AND THEIR LOVER IS LIKE “OoH pErFeCt TimInG I WaNnA kIsS yOu” LIKE THEY RUNNING FOR THEIR LIFE M O V E –
#109
That the fat girl who wants something or someone can just change her mindset and become the sexy vixen without trying.
#110
Anything to do with the military. Having been in the military I can tell you that no TV show accurately portrays anything about the military
#111
That all families are happy and consist of a Mum a Dad and kids, no broken homes and definitely no LBGTQ parents or kids.
#112
That “Omg I look so ugly because I wear glasses”. Girl stfu you’re already a supermodel and wearing glasses doesn’t make you ugly.
#113
Not what tv has taught me, but the general public; that your doctors are the ones doing your x-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs, etc. They aren’t. There’s radiology techs like myself for that. Also, they don’t take your blood or send it to the lab to be ran. That’s phlebotomists and lab techs. They also don’t give you breathing treatments, that’s respiratory therapists. I could go on and on, but because of TV, people think the only two professions in the hospital are nurses and doctors.
#114
That good people have a happy ending and sad people have sad ending always.
#115
Fish have fingers (uk food).
#116
That mentally ill people are violent. The facts: someone with a mental illness is far more likely to be a victim of violence. Approx 1
In 5 people have a mental illness. But only 4 percent of violence is perpetrated by those with a mental illness.
#117
That good cops are tough guys. I’m so tired of seeing the hero cop get so angry at a bad criminal (accused, but not convicted suspect) that he is justified in roughing him up. Stop! This is not ok. Even criminals are more than the accusation levied against them. I don’t understand how Hollywood can still think this is ok.
#118
Spongebob always taught me that clarinetes sound horrible
#119
That extroverts exist.
#120
Aphmau Mystreet S6 taught me that even when a show seems lighthearted for the first seasons, there is ALWAYS a BIG chance one or multiple characters can die when you least expect it. The writers can adapt to one rule. NO MERCY. (If you don’t mind bad graphics but an amazing and opportunistic plot, WATCH APHMAU MYSTREET!!! [Season 4 is where things get emotional, get out your tissues!] You WILL NOT regret watching it!)
#121
That you can talk by just moving you’re mouth up and down
#122
Up to when I was 8 or so, I thought that any car crash would end up in a car exploding. Because of TV and that I sadly witness an aftermath of a crash between a motorcycle and a car that exploded and killed a whole family, so in my head the math was straight: Crash and boom! Feel weird when I finally witness a car crash and nothing, apart of the sound and some shattered glass, happened. The exploding jeeps from “Top Secret” was real for me, exagerated, buy plausible.
#123
I live in Brazil, so everything that television shows is a lie, or sophistry (which is the same thing). I’ve lived in NY for 15 months, 8 months in Treviso, 8 months in London and 6 months in Coimbra, but I didn’t watch TV because I had a lot more interesting things to see, but I believe that the television stigma is the same. Fantasy for fantasy I prefer Netflix.
#124
Explosions!
#125
Those skinny Gilmores girl live on PopTarts, burgers & fries, and Chinese take-out.
#126
1. Take outs/food are so cheap and nobody at all cooks at home. And they are all skinny and healthy maintaining this diet .(From US-series)
2. That you should just sit there and listen to someone giving a 10 minute monologue without giving your opinion, as active listening skills don’t apply to anyone in movies, specially main male characters.
3. That only the pretty/self confidence are main characters, the rest of us live secondary lives and are not entitled to share/be listened too.
#127
Just… ALL of Calliou.
#128
That the British/Europeans are smarter/thinner/more fit/less ignorant than Americans, That’s a byproduct of us not having “Taskmaster in the ’90s”, and seeing the absolute garbage that the average European is via the internet. They’re no better, no worse. Well, a bit worse.
