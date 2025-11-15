Hey Pandas, What’s Some Crazy Stuff You Have Done During The Quarantine? (Closed)

Tell the panda community some crazy activities that you have done ever since quarantine!
#1
For me, quarantine hasn’t made much difference to my life (thanks a lot, Mum *sarcasm*) but I have started working out whilst watching a film at the same time.
#2
Not me, but one of my friends married one of my pets rats..
#3
I get my laptop, hook it up to the tv and have my zoom class on my tv
#4
I made blueberry lemon bread and forgot the blueberries so now it’s just lemon bread…
#5
I am teaching myself to dance and I sat in my roof at midnight it in the middle of a storm which was amazing.
#6
I have gone through youtube and watched every lazarbeam and demolition ranch video ever made
#7
I found this website, slept till 9am (usually wake up at 6-630) spent time with family
#8
I started to sit on my rooftop cuz I can easily climb out of my bedroom window.
#9
Not me but my dad. He got to meet the raiders since we love in las Vegas. He is also now sort of friends with their coach. It was his dream come true for him and got more than that! (He helps if one gets injured.)
