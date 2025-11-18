Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Cool About Yourself

by

It can be anything!

#1

i’m finally getting over my self-esteem issues

#2

I have green hair >:)

#3

This is rather a peculiar one, but I can flare my nostrils on command.

#4

I have been a qualified glider pilot since I was 17 and have over 2000 flying hours and 100’s of cross country flights.

#5

I have a peace of Cartilage missing from my ear

#6

I moved in a country with 2 official languages, one of them being my native language. But I learned the other one for good integration… twice

#7

There is literally nothing cool about me.

#8

I had hypothermia once. Not necessarily cool, but I couldn’t think of anything else interesting.

#9

I have had 4 minor surgeries so far and will have a fifth major surgery sometime during April in the summer holidays. 2 of the surgeries were for an issue with my skin while the rest of them are for issues with my teeth

#10

I’ll go first: I have no wisdom teeth!

#11

i have been in a mascot costume multiple times! i do a lot of volunteering so yeah.

#12

I love skateboarding and recently landed my first impossible (a skate trick where you kinda sup the board around your leg)

#13

My name was misspelled on my first AAA card in the most unusual way: “IAFAC HARVEY.” It has also been misspelled on every single one of my medicine bottles, as “ISSAC HARVEY.”

#14

Couple quirky little things: I got a (US) amateur radio license when I was only like 13 or 14. I have a knack for understanding the “system of things” with little more than simple observation. I own and use a verified 100+ year old cast iron skillet someone I would later marry was going to throw out. I LOVE cooking American style BBQ on those thick metal “stick burner” smokers…ok I really just enjoy cooking in general. :)

#15

I’m in AP Calculus! Which would seem normal, except for the fact that in 7th grade.

#16

I have heterochromia – two different colored eyes. Not dramatically different, just my left eye is partially brown.

#17

As a child, I could hear dog whistles. In the days before LED monitors, I could hear when one of the old CRT monitors was about to fail. I am now older, and my hearing has faded some. I can still hear dog whistles, but they are now fainter and not as annoying.

I guess that is supposed to make up for the fact that I have worn glasses since age 14. :-)

#18

I survived three car crashes, each three years apart (hopefully the trend doesn’t continue)

