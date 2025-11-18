Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Story About A Crash And What Happened? (Closed)

Tell me!
#1
I was the passenger with a friend shortly after starting to drive as 16-year-olds and friend thought they were going to be slick and pull a u-turn on a gravel road to show off. We were in a light front drive car that just went straight into the ditch then flipped. We were not injured but while they were on the phone with one of their parents trying to play it off I could tell the parent was not having it. My friend stopped talking for a moment and then sighed and said, “It’s on its top.”
#2
A guy was going sharp on a turn and a beer bottle slid under his brakes. He crashed a bit though our fence and went fully though our neighbour’s fence. Police caught him tho, and our fence got fixed and so did our neighbour’s. no-one was injured.
#3
Guy pulled out of driveway in reverse, and didnt release the gas.
He ended up speeding backwards out the driveway back around up into his yard through a bush and ricochéd off the corner of his house into a tree.
Yeah, the look on mine and my teams face when we pulled up to this call was nothing short of shocked picachu.
