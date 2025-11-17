Hey Pandas, Show Us The Most Antique Thing In Your House (Closed)

by

Just look for the oldest thing in your house, take a photo of it and upload it.

#1 My Aunt As A Toddler. Year 1919

#2 Still Working Perfectly!!

#3 I Have This Key That Doubles As A Cork Screw. Not Sure If The Age But It’s Been In My Family For As Long As I Can Remember

#4 My Indigenous Great-Grandmother, Serafina Gauna With Her Daughter Marina. The Baby Is Granddaughter Laura Ward. Taken In Yuma Arizona, 1900. This Is The Only Photo We Have Of Her

#5 Rogers Majestic Radio 1937/38

#6 This Is My Grandparents’ TV (1940’s)

#7 Photo Of A Great-Great-Great Aunt. Victorian I Imagine By Her Dress

#8 My Grandmother’s Chandelier Hung In Her Dining Room, My Mother’s, And Now Mine

#9 Maybe Not The Most Antique Thing In My House, But My Dad’s 1956 Chevy 210 Gasser Is Definitely The Coolest

#10 Flat Iron Given (Years Ago) By A Friend Who Was Born In Late 1800’s In Rural Nevada

#11 Secretary/Armoire From A Union Pacific Sleeper Car

#12 Babies Galore! Taken In 1900 Near Sullivan, Indiana. My Grandmother, Holding My Aunt, Is In The Dark Dress On The Left. Next To The Woman Who We Called The Wicked Witch When We Were Young. She Is In Deep Mourning Clothes

#13 This Bookcase Was My Pop’s, And His Mother’s Before That, About 100 Years Old

#14 Victorian Hall Stand – Hats Are Not Antique

#15 A Photo Of The Linens Shop ‘Berg Madsen’ Owned By My Great Grandparents In Denmark 🇩🇰 Circa 1910

#16 Euclid’s Element Printed In 1647

#17 My House Built In 1861, The Armies Of The Civil War Marched Right Behind Our House To Gettysburg

#18 This Chest Of Drawers. I’m Not Sure Exactly How Old It Is. Possibly Victorian Or Edwardian With Some Modern Moderations

#19 English Tea Pot. This Came Over From England When My Nana Immigrated After Ww2 After Marrying An American

#20 Washed Up After Hurricane Hazel

#21 My Antique Automatronic Mantle Clock The Little Monk Strikes The Bell On The Hours And Half Hours

#22 Bible Published In 1855. Has Pressed Fliwers And Ferns

#23 A Lump Of Coal, Millions Of Years Old, From From My Grandparents Property. Can’t Get Much Older Than That!

#24 Our Little Deity… Was Given To Us As A Anniversary Present In 1971 . We Were Told It’s From 900-1100 Ad

#25 My Bed Hand Carved Out Of Brazilian Mahogany In The 1860s. My Friends Hate It When I Move, Because That Thing Is Heavy

#26 The Book On The Right Is My Confirmed Oldest, Copyright 1845. The Other Is Unconfirmed, But I Think The Author’s Note Is Dated December 1713

#27 This Magazine From 1872

#28 1851 Flyer For Theatre Comedy With Charles Dickens Playing A Young Man. Queen Victoria In Attendance. Not The Oldest I Have, But I Had The Picture Handy

#29 Schoolmaster’s Desk Circa Civil War Period

#30 Wind Up Tin Fred Astaire From 1945 Occupied Japan, Given To Me By My Boyfriend For My Birthday

#31 My 1950’s Lamp With 3 Tier Fiberglass Lampshade That I Cleaned Up And Replaced With All Original Materials

#32 An Old 19th Century Oil Painting Titled “Twilight”. Unsure Who Painted It

#33 One Of Many Unique Things I Have, My Brother Made Me This For My Farmhouse, I Have Pet Chickens So This Is Perfect For Me

#34 The Phone Is A Replica. The Snuff Is Not

#35 1920s Underwood Portable Typewriter

#36 My Ancestors, Sometime In The 1800s

