Hey Pandas, Show Us Someone Else’s Art Of You! (Closed)

Digital or traditional, requested or not. The only rule is that it can’t be AI ‘art’.
#1 My Boyfriend Drew Us (Im Orange, As Always) And I Now Have It In My Phone And Will Never Get Rid Of It
#2 My Daughter Drew This Painting Of Me When She Was 15 Teen. It Is The Only Piece Of Her Artwork That I Have Left
#3 Shared Before But It’s The Only Art Of Me That I Know Of
#4 My Friend Has An… Interesting Style Of Art. But This Is Still One Of My Favorites
#5 This Was Done By My Friend Years Ago
#6 A Picture Of Me And My Dad From When I Was Younger
#7 Rec Room – My Friend, Darrinn Drew My Rec Room Avatar:)) If You Wanna Play W/ Me, My Username Is J4d3dgl0w!
#8 Thanks Mr. Drums!(Ignore This Crowspectre Im Still Ignoring You Like U Wanted I’m Showing This To Others Not U
#9 Thanks Grookey! (Ignore This Too Crowspectre, Like I Said Its For Other People)
