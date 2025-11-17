Hey Pandas, Show Me What You’ve Drawn On Your Hands (Closed)

by

Henna, pen, anything. It doesn’t even have to be your drawing – go wild. Hands only though! Preferably no tattoos but if ur really excited about it feel free to show it off.

#1 I Paint A Different Piggy Every Evening Because It Makes My Husband Happy. Started While Dating

#2 I Did Gold Today, Mostly Cause My BF Likes Sparkly Stuff And My Gold Pens Sparkle

#3 Not My Best, But I Recently Got Some New Pens And Did This. I Always Do Swirls, I Love Experimenting With The Colours

#4 I Have A Few Lol. Some Of These Are On My Arms And Legs Not Just On My Hands But Whatever. I Had To Put Them Together In A Collage Since Bored Panda Wouldn’t Let Me Upload More Than One Photo

#5 I Cant Draw But I Love Doodling On My Hands Or Arms (Ignore The Scars)

#6 Heartstopper Leaves

#7 Kinda Faded In This Pic, It’s All Done In Eyeliner

#8 Didn’t Do This Myself But A Woman At My Old Elementary School Does Hennas For The Kids At The School Fair And I Decided To Get One

#9 I Have Old Gel Eyeliner That I Don’t Use Anymore So I Let My Friend Draw On My Arm In Psat Today

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
