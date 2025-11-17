Hey Pandas, Show Me The Ads You Get On Bored Panda (Closed)

Post a picture of the weird ads you get on this site.
#1 Whatever The Fresh Heck This Is
#2 Uh… Can Someone Please Tell Me What This Is And How It’s Supposed To Make Me Want To Buy Clothing From This Company???
#3 Toilet Seat Lifter! Need!!!
#4 I Don’t Know Wtf It Is, But The Price Has Dropped!
#5 I Cant Download It For Some Reason But It’s An Ad For Discounted Cat Plushies
#6 Not Bp But Something I Found On Pinterest
#7 This Boring Shit. It Seems Like An Antivirus Program, But It Also Gives You Access To Stocks?
