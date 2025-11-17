Hey Pandas, Show Me The Ads You Get On Bored Panda (Closed)

by

Post a picture of the weird ads you get on this site.

#1 Whatever The Fresh Heck This Is

#2 Uh… Can Someone Please Tell Me What This Is And How It’s Supposed To Make Me Want To Buy Clothing From This Company???

#3 Toilet Seat Lifter! Need!!!

#4 I Don’t Know Wtf It Is, But The Price Has Dropped!

#5 I Cant Download It For Some Reason But It’s An Ad For Discounted Cat Plushies

#6 Not Bp But Something I Found On Pinterest

#7 This Boring Shit. It Seems Like An Antivirus Program, But It Also Gives You Access To Stocks?

Patrick Penrose
