Hey Pandas, Show Me Something That’s Beautiful To You (Closed)

by

Show me something that’s truly beautiful to you. Post a picture!

#1 Blue Jay

#2 Nature

#3 Small Things From Nature

#4 This Old Lady. We’ve Been Bffs For Over A Decade And She’s The Most Beautiful Thing In My Life

#5 Autumn Sea And Sky

#6 A School In Prague

#7 Bouche Is On The Left, And Audi Is On The Right

#8 A Campfire Is Just So Beautiful To Me

#9 Rudy Sticking His Tongue Out At Me At My Trail Cam

#10 Local Family Out For An Afternoon Walk

#11 Once…twice…three Times A Beautiful Lady. The Most Beautiful Soul In My World!

#12 Flowers

#13 Deck Oasis My Honey Built For Me

#14 Louis & Tallulah, Though They Always Robbing My Reading Nook

#15 My Sweet Pack Of Girls Ready For A Snowy Hike

#16 That Perfect Rose Just Starting To Open Up

#17 Night View

#18 Saturn

#19 Port Perry Ontario. Lakefront

#20 Earth

#21 Lakes

#22 Waterfalls

#23 San Blas Island(S) – Panama

#24 The Last Loon Of The Year

#25 The Sky And Sunsets

#26 Feathers Touch

#27 We Miss You, Rocket Man

#28 This Is Jembe (Korean Name)

#29 My Boy Albie With His New Jumper On!

#30 A Sold Out Martinsville Campground

#31 A Lake In The Middle Of Death Valley

#32 Burning Candle & Melted Wax

#33 Check Out My German Porcelain Garlic Cloves!!! So Beautiful .. And Delicious!!!

#34 Home

#35 Contemplating Con·tem·pla·tion

Image source: source

