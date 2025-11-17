Hey Pandas, Show Me Some Fun And Creative Food! (Closed)

by

Is this post just an excuse for me to show off my pancake art? Yes. Will I be adding far too many submissions? Also yes. Do I still want to see cool food that other people have made? Also yes.

#1 Banana And Strawberry Snake Drinking From A Lake Of Honey With A Small Turtle Swimming In It. By Abigail, 9 Years Old

#2 Bacon Roses I Make For My Husband Every Valentines Day

#3 Octopus Pancake

#4 My 9-Yo Daughter’s Bear Cupcakes. She Baked Them And Designed And Made The Decoration

#5 Pansnake

#6 Spiderweb Pancake

#7 I Tried Getting Myself To Eat Healthier

#8 Tiny Ghost Pancake Family

#9 Snail Pancake

#10 Wookie Cookie, R2d2 Cake And A Pink Storm Trooper Cake

#11 Fish Tank Cake

#12 Teenager Dinner!

#13 I Call This One “The Different Approach On A “Failed” Pancake.” :)

#14 Panda Shaved Ice Parfait

#15 Ice Cream Cake

#16 Rainbow Pancakes!

#17 Openfaced Sandwich On Homeade Bread. It’s Got Garlic Butter, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, And Provolone

#18 Some Random, Recipe-Less Blackberry Turnovers I Felt Like Making. :)

#19 Halloween Sausage Fingers

#20 Dia De Los Muertos Cookies

#21 Eggplant Parm

#22 Homemade Chocolate Pie And Fresh Vanilla Whipped Cream

#23 My First Time Baking An Apple Pie

#24 Feeling Saucy? Bring Your Pasta Ms Thing Went Overboard Again

#25 Not Exactly Creative But I Thought I Would Share Anyway

#26 I Forgot To Buy The Pie Crusts, So I Made Chicken With Homemade Dumplings

#27 Severed Foot Meat Loaf

#28 Scratch Chocolate Cake With Caramel Filling, Chocolate Frosting With Carmel On Top, Pecans And Homemade Cowboy Cookies On The Side

#29 Oven Roast With Brown Sugar Glaze, Baby Carrots, Golden Potatoes, Basil And Lemon Pepper Seasoning Made For My Mom On Mother’s Day

#30 Unicorn Butter Golden Cake With Lemon Frosting And Buttercream Trimming Made For My Mother On Mother’s Day

#33 Fruit Pie, Butter Cookie Crust,cream Cheese, Apple Slices,strawberries With Jelly Glaze Over Fruit To Keep Preserved

#34 Subway

