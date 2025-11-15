Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

1: This can be any kind of OC.
2: No nudity.
3: Doesn’t matter how bad it is, just share it.
#1 Something Fishy About This One
#2 Night And Day
#3 I Am Working On A Fairy Book
#4 Here’s Moltperson. He Melts
#5 Magpie And Seafoam
#6 This Is Snapdragon
#7 Dynamistress (Dot Com!)
Image source: theartofgard.com
#8 Hello! Here’s My Fallout Character, Jesse, She’s Really Cool. I’m Extra-Crabby On Tumblr Btw
#9 My Comic Characters Deathrock Rat And Goth Mouse
#10 This Is The Potato-Corn. Don’t Ask
#11 Bad At Names, Sorry, Looks Like A Clara
#12 My Oc L
#13 They’re Name’s Sugar Boo! (Credit To My Friend For Drawing This)
#14 I Created This Little Guy From Scratch A Couple Of Years Ago & Ended Up Illustrating An Entrire Book About Him
#15 I Haven’t Given Her A Name Yet..
#16 Irishman!
#17 For Now I’m Going With The Name ‘Fred’. He Was Recently Promoted From A Squire To A Knight. This Is His Upgraded Armour
#18 Mothos
#19 That’s Nene And Yaba
#20 Here’s Night Shade, My Dragon Oc
#21 Michel
#22 Harold Herrington! (Not My Best Work But Think He’s Adorable
#23 Caramel The Teddy Bear
#24 Chimeg :)
#25 From 2017, Prince Reynard
#26 Empress Jaraka, One Of Many Ocs
#27 This Is Max
#28 Cas (Left) And Dem (Right), My Pride And Joys! (Short Stories Coming Soon!)
#29 Pumpkin Spice, Member Of The Fearsome Yearsome (Missile Toes Is Coming Soon)
#30 It’s A Picrew Bc I Didn’t Know How I Wanted To Draw Her :-:
#31 This Is Letha, She’s Part Of A Story Concept I’m Working On That’s Centered On The Idea Of Almost Every Human Just Ceasing To Exist One Day.
#32 My Second Oc, Aura (Also See Faye)
#33 My First Ever Oc That I Made
#34 A Bunch Of Very Friendly Flaoting Entities. I Don’t Know If This Counts, But I Hope You Like Them.
#35 Moonray
#36 This Is Half Moon. She’s One Of My Wings Of Fire Fantribe Oc’s
#37 My Friend Actually Drew This, But I Own Her. She Just Drew Her For Me :>
#38 The Girl In Pink Is What I Drew, The Rest My Friend Drew
#39 Not Sure What He Is Yet, But He Just Here For Now
#40 Okay Okay I Know It’s Gacha Club Dont @ Me (Yes They’re An Axolotl)
#41 His Name Is Felix
#42 One Of My Many Sketches Of Laura, From The Webtoon I Plan On Making.
#43 This Is Mofdrak The Moth-Dragon
#44 My Oc, Faye (Used To Be Called Kitsune But I Changed It)
#45 Beladon, The White Warrior
#46 My Oc
#47 A Concept I Made For A Freaky Entity
#48 Dont Know If This Counts, But Just A Picture Of A Man And His Monkey :)
#49 One Of My 3 Whiteboard Characters I Draw When I’m Bored. Inspired By My Older Sister Who Likes Ice Cream And Is Year Of The Ox
#50 Taryal, My Favorite Innocent Boi With An Angsty Backstory
#51 Used To Called This Thing Slimy Shadow
#52 Blep
#53 Akali!
#54 Ozzy The Osprey Bird-Person!
#55 This Is Mine.
#56 A Saluting Pic Of My Oc, Void Droid #49(Also Known As Orion, According To His Ridiculously Long Backstory). Btw He Isn’t Nude That’s Literally The Plating On The Droid
#57 I Got This Idea From The Drawfee Show! I Based The Oc Off Of The Brush Name.
#58 One Of My Favorite Ocs
#59 Back And Forth Healing Process: Grief
#60 Void, Sil Artwork
#61 Drew Me In Anima-Ish Form With Wings. I’m Really Big Into Wings. Heh
#62 This Is Rowan (@coding_bean On Scratch If You Would Like To See More Of Him)
#63 Say Hello To Vera!
#64 Overlord
#65 Malevolent Moose
#66 Crovonei (Sorry For It Being Bent Up; I Had Folded It Into My Pocket)
#67 Meet Sherbert!
#68 ..
#69 So This Is Basically An Oc K-Pop Group, Except There’s This Whole Parallel Reality Thing Going On So It’s Really A-Pop. It’s Confusing, I Know. L To R: Dalla, May, Yin-Soo
#70 Actually The Most Recent Drawing I Have Of Him! This Is Trikaz, My Smoking Angsty Boi. I’m Not Used To Human Portraits Yet!
#71 Credit To My Friend For Drawing Me!
#72 Hydrant Man
#73 I’m Not Sure What To Call Them Yet, But Both I Draw This Character Frequently, Sometimes As Separate People, Sometime As The Same.
#74 .
#75 The Terrifying….omen Diablo (You Can See More On My Instagram And Youtube)
#76 Frankenstein’s Monster’s Wife’s Daughter. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Basically, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Wife Was Previously Married To His Cousin. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ I Messed Up On Her Chin And Nose Really Bad, And Am Not Done Yet But I’m Really Proud Of It Still.
#77 ‘cool’ Kid
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us