Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

by

1: This can be any kind of OC.

2: No nudity.

3: Doesn’t matter how bad it is, just share it.

#1 Something Fishy About This One

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#2 Night And Day

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#3 I Am Working On A Fairy Book

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#4 Here’s Moltperson. He Melts

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#5 Magpie And Seafoam

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#6 This Is Snapdragon

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#7 Dynamistress (Dot Com!)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

Image source: theartofgard.com

#8 Hello! Here’s My Fallout Character, Jesse, She’s Really Cool. I’m Extra-Crabby On Tumblr Btw

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#9 My Comic Characters Deathrock Rat And Goth Mouse

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#10 This Is The Potato-Corn. Don’t Ask

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#11 Bad At Names, Sorry, Looks Like A Clara

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#12 My Oc L

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#13 They’re Name’s Sugar Boo! (Credit To My Friend For Drawing This)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#14 I Created This Little Guy From Scratch A Couple Of Years Ago & Ended Up Illustrating An Entrire Book About Him

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#15 I Haven’t Given Her A Name Yet..

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#16 Irishman!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#17 For Now I’m Going With The Name ‘Fred’. He Was Recently Promoted From A Squire To A Knight. This Is His Upgraded Armour

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#18 Mothos

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#19 That’s Nene And Yaba

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#20 Here’s Night Shade, My Dragon Oc

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#21 Michel

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#22 Harold Herrington! (Not My Best Work But Think He’s Adorable

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#23 Caramel The Teddy Bear

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#24 Chimeg :)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#25 From 2017, Prince Reynard

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#26 Empress Jaraka, One Of Many Ocs

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#27 This Is Max

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#28 Cas (Left) And Dem (Right), My Pride And Joys! (Short Stories Coming Soon!)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#29 Pumpkin Spice, Member Of The Fearsome Yearsome (Missile Toes Is Coming Soon)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#30 It’s A Picrew Bc I Didn’t Know How I Wanted To Draw Her :-:

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#31 This Is Letha, She’s Part Of A Story Concept I’m Working On That’s Centered On The Idea Of Almost Every Human Just Ceasing To Exist One Day.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#32 My Second Oc, Aura (Also See Faye)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#33 My First Ever Oc That I Made

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#34 A Bunch Of Very Friendly Flaoting Entities. I Don’t Know If This Counts, But I Hope You Like Them.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#35 Moonray

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#36 This Is Half Moon. She’s One Of My Wings Of Fire Fantribe Oc’s

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#37 My Friend Actually Drew This, But I Own Her. She Just Drew Her For Me :>

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#38 The Girl In Pink Is What I Drew, The Rest My Friend Drew

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#39 Not Sure What He Is Yet, But He Just Here For Now

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#40 Okay Okay I Know It’s Gacha Club Dont @ Me (Yes They’re An Axolotl)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#41 His Name Is Felix

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#42 One Of My Many Sketches Of Laura, From The Webtoon I Plan On Making.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#43 This Is Mofdrak The Moth-Dragon

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#44 My Oc, Faye (Used To Be Called Kitsune But I Changed It)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#45 Beladon, The White Warrior

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#46 My Oc

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#47 A Concept I Made For A Freaky Entity

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#48 Dont Know If This Counts, But Just A Picture Of A Man And His Monkey :)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#49 One Of My 3 Whiteboard Characters I Draw When I’m Bored. Inspired By My Older Sister Who Likes Ice Cream And Is Year Of The Ox

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#50 Taryal, My Favorite Innocent Boi With An Angsty Backstory

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#51 Used To Called This Thing Slimy Shadow

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#52 Blep

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#53 Akali!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#54 Ozzy The Osprey Bird-Person!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#55 This Is Mine.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#56 A Saluting Pic Of My Oc, Void Droid #49(Also Known As Orion, According To His Ridiculously Long Backstory). Btw He Isn’t Nude That’s Literally The Plating On The Droid

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#57 I Got This Idea From The Drawfee Show! I Based The Oc Off Of The Brush Name.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#58 One Of My Favorite Ocs

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#59 Back And Forth Healing Process: Grief

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#60 Void, Sil Artwork

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#61 Drew Me In Anima-Ish Form With Wings. I’m Really Big Into Wings. Heh

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#62 This Is Rowan (@coding_bean On Scratch If You Would Like To See More Of Him)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#63 Say Hello To Vera!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#64 Overlord

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#65 Malevolent Moose

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#66 Crovonei (Sorry For It Being Bent Up; I Had Folded It Into My Pocket)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#67 Meet Sherbert!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#68 ..

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#69 So This Is Basically An Oc K-Pop Group, Except There’s This Whole Parallel Reality Thing Going On So It’s Really A-Pop. It’s Confusing, I Know. L To R: Dalla, May, Yin-Soo

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#70 Actually The Most Recent Drawing I Have Of Him! This Is Trikaz, My Smoking Angsty Boi. I’m Not Used To Human Portraits Yet!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#71 Credit To My Friend For Drawing Me!

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#72 Hydrant Man

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#73 I’m Not Sure What To Call Them Yet, But Both I Draw This Character Frequently, Sometimes As Separate People, Sometime As The Same.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#74 .

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#75 The Terrifying….omen Diablo (You Can See More On My Instagram And Youtube)

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#76 Frankenstein’s Monster’s Wife’s Daughter. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Basically, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Wife Was Previously Married To His Cousin. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ I Messed Up On Her Chin And Nose Really Bad, And Am Not Done Yet But I’m Really Proud Of It Still.

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

#77 ‘cool’ Kid

Hey Pandas, Show Everyone An Original Character Of Yours (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What If “Black Mirror” Episodes Were On The Covers Of Classic-Style Comic Books
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Finnish Photographer Shoots Foxes, And We Can’t Finnish Looking At Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Grey’s Anatomy 7.14 “Pretty Young Thing” Review
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2011
Man Who Hated Blacks And Mexicans Joins Army, And His Conversation With Fellow Mexican Soldier Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
80 Hilarious And Relatable Posts From “Sky Babe Memes”
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Guy Shares Disturbing Facts To “Ruin Your Day” And Here’s 35 Of The Most Upsetting Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.