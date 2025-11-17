Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Book (Closed)

by

Share a photo of your favorite book, and let us know why it is your favorite!

#1 New Copy, All My Prevous Ones Have New Owners

#2 One Of The Best Books I Have Ever Read!

#3 I Know The Book Is In Terrible Shape, But That’s Because I’ve Read It So Many Times

#4 You Wont Be Bored Stiff. I’ve Read And Gifted It Multiple Times

#5 Feet Of Clay

Image source: source

#6 One Of My Favourites

#7 The Book Is Amazing And So Is The Ghibli Movie!!! Highly Recommend Both. More Books In Comments

#8 #20 Only Some Of You Will Grok Why I Like This Book

#9 I Read This Book For The First Time This Year Cos My English Was Finally Good Enough To Try English Books. One Of The Best Things I’ve Ever Read

#10 Flowers For Algernon

#11 The Four Agreements By Don Miguel Ruiz

#12 I Have Loved This Book Ever Since I Was A Little Girl

#13 Jeez, Can’t Pick One… Here’s A Stack

#14 Consciousness Explained By Dennett. Doesn’t Do What It Says, But Really Interesting

Image source: source

#15 Two Books That I Read When I Was Very Young And That I Revisit From Time To Time

#16 Swan Song, By Robert Mccammon

Image source: lwcurrey.com

#17 Heartless By Marissa Meyer

#18 Just A Few – And I Know A Few Of These Have Been Made Into Movies/TV Shows/Broadway Musicals, But I Implore You To Read These – They’re So Much Better

#19 I’ve Read This Every Year For The Past 38 Years

#20 Simply Breathtaking

#21 How Is This Not On Here Yet?

Image source: source

#22 My Favorite Books; Either Hiroshima Joe By Martin Booth Or Passage By Connie Willis

#23 The Magicians – The Whole Trilogy

#24 Just Got The Sequel, Can’t Wait To Read It!

#25 Absolutely Incredible In Every Way And The Movie Sucked Btw

#26 Actually, A Series That Changed My Thinking Forever. Imagine How We Look To A Being That Lives 10,000 Years

Image source: google.com

#27 The World Would Be A Better Place If Everybody Gave This One A Read

#28 The First Stephen King I Read When I Was Too Young To Be Reading That Type Of Book, Definitely My Favorite

#29 Frankenstein. Easily The Best Book I’ve Read

#30 I Think The Title Answers The Rest!

#31 Just Finished. Excellent Book. #1

#32 Some. Difficult To Choose

#33 The Great Influenza By John M Barry

Image source: source

#34 A Thousand Books Is One Book

#35 My Babies! (From Left To Right: That Kiwi Is Staring At You, By Riccardo Accattatis, I Kill By Giorgio Faletti, Night Shift By Stephen King, The Little Prince By Antoine De Saint-Exupéry, Animal Farm By George Orwell) My All-Time-Favourites Are Rage By Stephen King And The Cloven Viscount By Italo Calvino

#36 Children Of Time – By Adrian Tchaikovsky

#37 Focused By Alyson Gerber

#38 Also An Excellent Book. #2

#39 I Loved This Book

#40 The Gift Of The Emperor. In German

#41 This Wonderful Book Related To Me Eerily As I Have Ginger Hair And I Adore The Beatles And So Many Other Things

#42 Serenity

#43 I Love This Series So Much

#44 The Chronicles Of St. Mary’s By Jodi Taylor/Time Police Series

#45 Protector By Larry Niven

#46 Rust: The Longest War It’s About The History Of Fighting Metal Corrosion

#47 Won’t Be Everybody’s Taste But This Series Holds A Special Place In My Heart

#48 Underwater Wild: A Thick Book And Has An Amazing Story Filled With Cool Pictures

#49 Small Spaces Series By Katherine Arden (Bonus Meme Cuz I Dont Have A Picture)

#50 Song Of Solomon By Toni Morrison

#51 This Book Should Be Required Reading In Every School, A Real Eye Opener

#52 The Dragon Knight Series By Gordon R. Dickson

#53 I Could Never Choose Choose Just One, But This Is The One I’ve Been Kind Of Hyper Fixated On Recently (Can You Tell By The Fact I Got The Collectors Edition?) Also The Movie Comes Out In 18 Days And I’m So Excited

#54 Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard, The Second Book. Love The Story, Humor And The Darkness. Was Recommended To Me By A Friend

#55 Can You Tell I’m An Infp?

Image source: starfighter147/

#56 Far From The Tree By Robin Benway

#57 Far From The Tree By Robin Benway

#58 Ahab’s Wife Or, The Star-Gazer. Historical Fiction. It’s A Lyrical And Beautifully Written First-Person Narrative Of Una And Her Adventurous Life As She Lives At A Lighthouse, Then Stows Away On A Whaling Ship From New Bedford, Massachusetts. So Much More To It!!

#59 This Is A Difficult Book To Find In Print

#60 Such An In Depth And Ultimately Heart Breaking Book. This Brings The Pals Battalions To Life

#61 Rust: The Longest War

#62 Lonely Castle In The Mirror 🩷✨

#63 A Real Page Turner

#64 Nana, And L’oeuvre – Emile Zola (And Everything He Wrote)

