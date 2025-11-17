Hey Pandas, Share Your Creepiest Halloween Stories (Closed)

Do you have a spine-tingling Halloween story that sends shivers down your spine? Share your creepiest tales and let’s embrace the spooky spirit together!
I once arrived home with a pillow case full of candy after a particularly successful outing, only to wake up the next morning with the case empty, wrappers everywhere, and an immediate urge to vomit. Never got to the bottom of that one! Creepy…
Back when i was 6, my first halloween in my new home…
My mom sent me and my middle brother (who was 5 at the time) to the houses across the street, knocked on the first door, no answer, as this was our first halloween we didnt know what to do other than say trick or treat and get xandy…
After about 10min of no answer we turn to leave then the door opens, this lil old lady opems the door and DOESNT have candy amd DOESNT go to get any, instead she invites me and my brother in and what do we do?
We were 5/6 we went in expecting candy, im suprised im not dead tbh
Well, she takes us in and shows us her very christmassy house and says pick one…
She let us pick one whatever from what she had lying around in that house, our mum later barged in the door, saw what was going on then we continued the rest of the neighborhood with a new lesson…
Dont trust strangers… but hey candy amd snoopy:>
I woke up. She didn’t.
I was taking my kids out trick or treating with a group of friends a few years ago. The neighborhood we went to was the type that was full of kids going door to door, parents hanging out in the street talking to each other and few if any cars drove down the streets so it was safe to walk across.
My kids were the oldest of the group and had gotten ahead of the rest. I saw them turn the corner to the next street so I jogged ahead to keep an eye on them.
I turned the corner to a completely empty street. No cars, no trick or treaters, no parents, NOTHING. The only sign of life was a lone figure standing half way down the street facing me holding a red balloon.
It started walking towards me and I had a brief moment of panic before a kid came from the house beside the figure and joined him.
Only then did I realize it was a parent dressed as Pennywise the Clown.
A few moments later, with kids in tow, we passed each other and I told him what happened. Pennywise and I both had a good laugh about it.
I forgot to mention this was during the year of the killer clowns. Scariest and best Halloween experience.
Broke my arm. 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
Yesterday when I was walking back to my friends house after trick-or-treating, my friends and I stepped inside of a library to warm up when a group of boys walked in (one even brought in his bike) They were talking about a man following them and needed to tell an adult. My friends and I start walking again and a man in front of us was walking weirdly. Y’know when you can TELL they are a serial killer? Yeah, that walk. Anyways we were walking quickly and he seemed to slow down. We walk past him and his face is blacked out. He wasn’t showing any skin or showing any part of his face. We cross the street and keep talking about him, he looks at us a few times and almost crosses the street but he doesn’t. Instead he goes into an alleyway. We get to my friend’s apartment complex and my friend says “Imagine he comes around the-” at that moment he literally came from around the corner. Then he stops at a stop sign and just stands there for a few moments. Then he turns away from us and slowly speeds up to a sprint. I literally thought I was gonna die or be assaulted. Btw I am a 14 year old girl. I told my parents but they said “On halloween?!?!” But he wasn’t holding a bag for candy. Also everyone else had already gone home. It was just us.
