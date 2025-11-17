Hey Pandas, Share The Oldest And Newest Thing In Your Home (Closed)

I would like you to share with us the newest and oldest thing you have in your home.
#1 The Door To The Living Room. Dates Around The 1300s Or There About
#2 A Paper Art I Finished Today. A Gift For My Mother
#3 The Oldest Thing In My House… Pachycephlasaur Spikes (Dinosaur Fossil Cranial Spikes)
#4 An Oil Painting My Great Grandma Brought With Her When She Fled From The Soviets. From Somewhere Around 1880
#5 This Dress Is From The 1800s. I’m Absolutely Obsessed With It
#6 Inherited From My Grandmother When She Passed In 1990
#7 The Newest Thing…ok, So They’re Outside My Backdoor 😁
#8 The Five Kittens That Where Born On 06 July,2023. That Is The Newest. My House Hs Old ,built In
#9 Ancient Gemstones And Petrified Wood Thought To Be Between 50 & 500 Million Years Old
#10 Right Now, In My Home There Are Some Neolithic Vessels That I Have Conservated And Reconstructed. They Are About 7000 Years Old. Not Mine, I’ Just Working On Them
#11 This Art Deco Chandelier That I Refurbished To A Stunning Colour. Circa 1940
#12 Porcelain Thingy From 1845
#13 Tin Lady On A Bicycle
#14 I Love The Fact That My Great-Grandmother Apparently Didn’t Want To Thow Away This Name Tag, So She Stuck It On The Door Of Her Chifferobe
#15 My 1796 German Bible
#16 Apollo
#17 Coral And Bi-Valve Fossils From My Parents Farm In Southern Ohio
#18 1884 Naturalization Paper, Renouncing Allegiance To The Emporer Of Russia Alexander III
#19 Love Letter From The Past. 1918
