Hey Pandas, Share The Oldest And Newest Thing In Your Home (Closed)

by

I would like you to share with us the newest and oldest thing you have in your home.

#1 The Door To The Living Room. Dates Around The 1300s Or There About

#2 A Paper Art I Finished Today. A Gift For My Mother

#3 The Oldest Thing In My House… Pachycephlasaur Spikes (Dinosaur Fossil Cranial Spikes)

#4 An Oil Painting My Great Grandma Brought With Her When She Fled From The Soviets. From Somewhere Around 1880

#5 This Dress Is From The 1800s. I’m Absolutely Obsessed With It

#6 Inherited From My Grandmother When She Passed In 1990

#7 The Newest Thing…ok, So They’re Outside My Backdoor 😁

#8 The Five Kittens That Where Born On 06 July,2023. That Is The Newest. My House Hs Old ,built In

#9 Ancient Gemstones And Petrified Wood Thought To Be Between 50 & 500 Million Years Old

#10 Right Now, In My Home There Are Some Neolithic Vessels That I Have Conservated And Reconstructed. They Are About 7000 Years Old. Not Mine, I’ Just Working On Them

#11 This Art Deco Chandelier That I Refurbished To A Stunning Colour. Circa 1940

#12 Porcelain Thingy From 1845

#13 Tin Lady On A Bicycle

#14 I Love The Fact That My Great-Grandmother Apparently Didn’t Want To Thow Away This Name Tag, So She Stuck It On The Door Of Her Chifferobe

#15 My 1796 German Bible

#16 Apollo

#17 Coral And Bi-Valve Fossils From My Parents Farm In Southern Ohio

#18 1884 Naturalization Paper, Renouncing Allegiance To The Emporer Of Russia Alexander III

#19 Love Letter From The Past. 1918

