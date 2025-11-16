Hey Pandas, Share The Best Christmas Gift You’ve Ever Received (Closed)

by

The rules are simple: maybe you have received the gift of your dreams. Post it. Maybe you’ve made something awesome and gifted it to someone. Post it.

It is gift season, so whatever it is, share it with your Panda friends!

#1 Happy Holidays

Image source: google.com

#2 Vacation In Dubai, Spending Most Time In A Petting Zoo With Rescued Animals Where My Bff Worked At! Best Christmas Ever!

#3 My “Best Friend” Returned To Me…. When I Was About Five I Lost “Freddie” About Two Weeks Before Christmas. I Was Inconsolable, My Dad Had Given Her To Me The Day I Was Born. Christmas Morning, Santa Brought Her Back Home… I’m Now 47 And She Still Lives On My Bed

#4 Als Ich Etwa Fünf Jahre Alt War, Hatten Meine Großeltern Alle Meine Stofftiere Auf Dem Sofa Aufgereiht. Meine Oma Hatte Das Ganze Jahr Gehäkelt Und Gestrickt Und Alle Hatten Neue Kleidung An. Die Ganze Arbeit Und Die Ideen, Die Meine Oma In Dieses Geschenk Gesteckt Hatte, Ist Für Mich Heute Noch Der Inbegriff Von Weihnachten: Liebe, Zeit Und Hingabe. Ich Werde Es Nie Vergessen. Das Bild Ist Übrigens Eine Gehäkelte Puppe, Die Ich Meiner Mutter Schenkte, Weil Sie Diese Dinge Einfach Liebt Und Ich Ihr Damit Eine Freude Machen Konnte

#5 This Goofy Little Dog, His Names Jasper

#6 My Little Love Dakota

#7 Books! Every Year!

#8 My Grandfather Gave It To Me When I Was A Child. When He Died My Grandmother Gave It Away. Decades Later My Husband Replaced It. A Train Set From The Two Men Who Loved Me

#9 My 88 Semi Weighted Key, Digital Piano, That A Dear Friend Of Mine Gave Me Last Christmas

#10 This One Was A Birthday Gift But She’s To Amazing Not To Share

#11 The Only Gift I Got..:)

#12 Wanted A Family Bonding Trip, So My Mom Got Us Sea World Passes! P.s. Orcas Are My Second Favorite Animal!

#13 This Barbie, She’s Different In Every Way Than When I Got Her When I Was Five. Quite Creepy, But Reminds Me Of Being Five

#14 Name:slush Dob:december-25-2020 I Love It Soooo Much

Patrick Penrose
