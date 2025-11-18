Hey Pandas, Share An Experience That Restored Your Faith In Humanity

Just as stated in the title, pretty self-explanatory!
#1
I’ve shared this story before, but I think it’s worth sharing again.
I’m Muslim, and that means I can’t have alcohol. Seems simple enough, until you realize that pretty much anything that contains flavoring extract is likely to have alcohol. And before anyone says it, no, baking/cooking does not “cook off the alcohol” entirely, there is always a trace amount remaining no matter how long it’s heated. Anyway, sometimes people would bake cookies and bring them into class to share, and since I follow this dietary restriction, I just wouldn’t eat from it. I never held it against anyone, because it was my personal choice. One of my friends asked me why I wasn’t eating, so I politely explained. Then, some months later, when the person brought cookies to class again, she told me that she’d bought an imitation flavoring without alcohol to use, and baked the cookies with that this time. Just so that I, the only Muslim in the class and following this restriction by my own choice, would also be able to eat what she’d brought to share. Even after that day, whenever anyone brought anything, they made sure that it was without flavoring. I’m really thankful for them, even though I tried to tell them it was alright, that they didn’t need to, but they still did. I think about this often, I think I can learn a lot from it.
#2
A few years ago, I was having a really hard time. I’d gotten laid off from a job I loved, and the covid-job market was brutal. I’m single. I don’t have parents who will swoop in and save me. I’d borrowed money from very good friends to just pay the rent and eat.
That’s when I hit the largest pothole ever created and blew all four tires. All. Four. Tires. Honestly, it was kind of on me… I was distracted with life and trying to just breathe in and out. But I truly blame the Indianapolis, Indiana (USA) government, as they are notorious for leaving potholes until they turn into car-eaters.
I couldn’t even afford to have the car towed! So, I sat on the side of the road and had a good cry. A friend serendipituosly messaged me during that self-pity sob, and she went into action. She called mutual friends, who I never would have dreamed of hitting up (I knew them, but not THAT well… I thought). So many of them chipped in, that I was able to tow the car to a tire place.
That’s Part 1 – I didn’t know how much people cared. It did more for my depression than getting a job three weeks later.
Part 2 – At the tire store, I explained my financial situation to the employee. Told him how much I had after the tow, and we basically figured out I could buy four used, pretty basic quality (not meant for Indiana winters) tires. And hopefully they’d last until I could get good ones.
I waited about three hours as they worked on my car, and finally the guy called me up to pay. I held out my card to be charged and he held up his hand. Someone had heard my tale of woe and had paid for four brand-new, high quality snow tires for my car. It was about a $2000 bill. They told the employee not to tell me until they themselves had paid and left, and not to tell me their name. I definitely didn’t see anyone I knew there. A total stranger did this.
I’m sobbing as I type. It was life-changing.
I vowed to pay it forward. I’ve finally recovered from the financial blow of losing that job. Last month, I went to that very same tire store because one of my tires was pretty bald. And I overheard a young man explaining to the employee that he was broke and expecting his first kid. He would take whatever they had to keep him moving. I bought him four new, snow-rated tires, and told the employee the exact same thing.
Would have been cool if it was the same employee, but alas! Real life! LOL
I get a kick out of imagining that guy’s reaction. And I know what it was. Because I had it too.
#3
When I lived in Florida I once watched a FedEx driver stop his truck (blocking traffic) to get out, pick up a turtle that was trying to cross traffic and place him safely in a ditch on the other side.
#4
When teaching English in Japan, I dropped a 10,000 Yen bill (worth about $120 at the time) on the street after getting off of the train. Three hours later, a cleaning woman knocked on the door of our third floor office in a large building and asked if anyone had lost a 10,000 yen note. A good Samaritan had turned in the 10,000 yen note found in the middle of the crowded sidewalk to the nearest office building, and the custodian knocked on dozens of different doors to dozens of different businesses, asking each place if anyone lost 10,000 yen, until she found me on the third floor. The honesty of the Japanese good Samaritan who found the money plus the dozens of people who refused to claim the 10,000 yen in each of the offices was so uplifting. I promised the good Samaritan I would tell lots of people in America about what an amazing thing happened to me that day, and the incredibly honesty of Japanese people!
#5
When I got out of prison and got a place to live, I had very little furniture. Most was from my mom, from thrift stores. I had the absolute basics, but I didn’t have a comfortable place to sit. I’m morbidly obese, and just can’t fit in most stuffed chairs. I was making do with an ottoman strong enough to hold me, but it was very uncomfortable, and I couldn’t sit for long. I got a call from the church missionaries. A man (whom I didn’t even know) had heard there was a new person in the ward that needed furniture. He bought me a couch! I’ve had it for two years now, and had to bolster the cushions, but I can sit and be comfortable. I still don’t know who it was.
#6
I was riding MARTA (Atlanta public transit) one day, and among the other passengers on the bus were three teenagers loudly cracking and popping gum. Then an elderly woman who clearly had mobility issues got on board – and all three of the gum-smackers got up to offer their seats.
#7
24 February 2022 – Russia invades Ukraine. The whole world is in shock, but when your country shares the largest border with Ukraine, fear adds up. We are protected and safe. Still… the war is so close to us. Newsfeeds show thousands of Ukrainians – mostly women and children – fleeing war, heading to neighboring countries.
And then… it took me a while to process what happened next.
First, a few timid posts on social media, from ordinary fellow citizens, saying that refugees are already crossing our border, asking who could come to help. It’s winter and very cold. Any kind of help is welcome: food, warm clothes, accommodation, transport to cities. Translators are needed everywhere. Somebody notices that our government seems to be taken by surprise, so we have to do everything ourselves.
In the following days, all borders crossing points have transit centers for refugees, organized by local people. They offer warm food, hot tea, they bring clothes, blankets, toys for children. They offer free accommodation in their homes and free transport by their personal cars. Some of my acquaintances travel to the borders to volunteer. We realize that such centers are needed in the capital city too, so the railway stations and the airport turn into big transit centers.
Authorities finally react and start allocating resources to support the refugees: ambulances, police, social workers, accommodation, information for those who wish to remain here. There are social media groups dedicated to supporting refugees; it’s enough to post a request for a baby stroller, for example, and 5-6 people respond instantly, saying “I have a stroller, I’ll give it to you for free.”
Small businesses get involved too. Restaurants and hotels offer free meals and free rooms to Ukrainians. Medical clinics offer free consultations. Hairdressers’ offer free haircuts. Pets from Ukraine are welcomed in several vet clinics, free of charge. I don’t remember seeing such a national mobilization before.
I will never forget the weeks spent as a volunteer at one of the railway stations. I used to bring Kinder chocolate eggs and offer them to children upon arrival. Their faces would light up in a big smile of surprise and delight. We didn’t understand what they said, but there was no need to. And their mothers’ sigh of relief: a place where children get chocolate eggs is a safe place.
#8
1) I grew up poor and used my last money to go to a job interview. (Overnight train, long distance.) The train suddenly stopped in the middle of nowhere and wouldn’t continue. We stood there for over 2 hours. I was a sobbing mess because that meant I‘d miss my interview and thus my last chance for a job. The woman who sat across from me consoled me and tried to give me hope. In the morning, I called the library where I had the interview, explained my situation and they were wonderfully understanding. They said they‘d accomodate me and I could do the interview later. When the train arrived at its destination, the woman across from me gave me a little money so I could buy myself lunch. I had never met such a nice stranger and I really wish I could thank her. I aced the interview and am still working at the same library – it’s been 15 years. This day truly changed my life.
2) I grew up with a very bitter single mom who hated everyone, especially rich people and people from West Germany. When I moved out from home, I ended up briefly sharing a room with a spoiled, rich girl from West Germany. She turned out to be incredibly kind and we became best friends. She later helped me through some tough times and we’re still friends today, almost 20 years later. (In fact, she’ll visit me today! :D ) Meeting her made me realise that rich doesn’t automatically mean spoiled/arrogant and that I need to question my own prejudices.
3) My old home room teacher always sent me a card and a little money for my birthday, even long after I had left school. She also used to take me out for dinner once in a while. (She knew about my situation at home.) She was a source of comfort for most of my teenage years and I dearly miss her.
#9
I was on my way to work, and the car in front of me wasn’t moving.
There was a lot of traffic and no way to go around. I couldn’t see what was happening ahead of me.
A trucker in the oncoming lane leaned out of his window and shouted to the occupants of a jeep in front of the car that was in front of me. “The lady in this car fell asleep!”
The jeep pulled over and two women got out. Now I just want to stress, they could have kept going. The stopped car was BEHIND them. And I was clueless. I hadn’t heard the trucker and just thought traffic was bad.
The two women immediately realized the lady behind the wheel of the car in front of me had lost consciousness.
Once I saw them working to wake the driver, I threw on my hazard lights so traffic in our lane would go around me giving the women something of a shield.
The driver of the car had fainted due to low blood sugar, and the women helped her get her car pulled over to safety and stayed with her until she was able to come back to her senses.
I later met the two heroes at the gas station up the road and they told me what had happened. If more folks in the world acted like them, I think the world would be a better place.
#10
One time someone bumped into me but instead of saying “Hey get out of the way!” That I normally hear, he said “Oops sorry that I bumped into you” and hearing that made my day
(Normally people treat me like garbage if they’re not my friend so this was a nice surprise”
#11
I volunteer at a community larder. A man passing by asked what it was about and I explained that people could come in and buy a basket of food for a very small amount of money. He dug into his pocket, handed me some money and said,”The next two people get theirs for free’ . Also there is an elderly woman who comes in regularly and is pushed in a wheel chair by her daughter. The elderly woman quite often hands over a fairly large denomination banknote as a donation to help us stock up on more food to help those who need it..
#12
There’s a family at church who lets me sit with them when they’re there and they’re nice to me. It makes my week better.
#13
When I was a freshman I’m college I got really sick, I was burning up, nauseous, and had this horrible pain in my right side. The pain got so intense I could barely stand, I stumble out of my room and banged on another door begging for help. I probably looked drunk or like I was on a bad trip. Two absolute strangers then drove me hospital and made sure to leave their number in case
I needed a ride back. I threw up in the car and one of them assured me it was fine. I had an appendicitis, those two guys saved my life. They could’ve called an ambulance or just ignored me, I’m very thankful they helped me.
#14
The people at our church make gluten-free treats for us so we can join church lunches :)
#15
When my parents church paid off peoples medical bills in their community. It helped so many people that were drowning in debt. They paid off hundreds of thousands of medical bills.
#16
Intestate 80 between Wendover (on Utah/Nevada border) and Salt Lake City. Cold and windy. About halfway, and our car has leaked out all its oil. So he (male half of this couple) starts walking in the direction of the nearest gas station (he got a lift, thank goodness). I (female half) stay with the car. Hadn’t been there very long before an 18-wheeler stops. I still remember the driver’s name, and this was decades ago. He invites me to sit with him in the nice warm cab until MH gets back–about an hour. I know, I know–he could have been a murderer, a rapist, or both. But he wasn’t. He was just a very nice older gentleman. Wherever you are, Charlie Snyder, I’ll be grateful for your company as long as I live.
#17
OK, so this didn’t happen to me but to a very close friend recently. I know this is anonymous, so she won’t mind me sharing. It was truly hilarious to both of us, but also reminded us of the good in the world. She was at a mixed sauna (textile-free, which is the way we roll here in Germany) after a tough day and she fainted, totally starkers. She said she woke up next to two kind and handsome naked men in the mist who helped her up and sat her next to the door so she could cool off a bit and get her bearings! :D They asked her if she had eaten and whether they could get her a snack or some water and made sure she had her towel to cover up when she was feeling vulnerable.
#18
My sister was 8 years old. She had (and still has) acrophobia. She really wanted to jump off of the 3 meter diving board at the local pool, but couldn’t because it was high up. Later, her school rented the local pool out for an event. All her friends were there, and so was I. She took the chance and climbed up the ladder for the diving board. Her friends were waiting in the line and knew she was scared, and were cheering fairly loudly. I started cheering as well, but guess what, I have a loud as heck voice. Others around heard me, and instead of being annoyed, started cheering with us. Even the lifeguard started clapping. She eventually jumped off the board, and came out to a bunch of people clapping for her.
#19
Not my story but I bore witness. A colleague of mine in uni had a public mental breakdown at some point, it was all too much for her. While 90% of the colleagues decided it was best to avoid her at all costs, another one of our colleagues called me on the phone (I was closest to the two of them at the time) to ask me what can we do for her, should we call her mom, should we arrange for her to take a semester off so that she doesn’t lose her benefits, will she lose her boarding if she takes a semester off, oh it’s ok she’ll take her in, she has a part time job they’ll make do. I was shell shocked, I’ve never seen such compassion from someone. We eventually did help her, none of the above was necessary in the end because the university had understanding for her situation, she took a semester off and did graduate in the end. Anna, if you by any mad chance read this, know you are one of the purest souls I’ve ever met and I’m sorry we lost touch
#20
this happened years ago ( close to 30) me, my ex husband, and 4 small boys were driving to my moms for a weekend it was a 6 hour drive. My ex was bout as useful as tits on a bullfrog so he hadnt checked the oil in the car and the engine blew about an hour and half from moms( years before cell phones.). a man stopped on a beautiful harley motorcycle my ex was going omg we fixing to get robbed or killed or both ( he was/ is an a*s) anyway the man stopped said that he knew nothing about cars he only owned a bike but if there was someone we needed to call he’s be glad to go make that call . i gave him my dads office number and told him to call collect and say it was me. My ex was like well you knows hes not gonna call i dont know what we are gonna do about 30 minutes late he not only returned with the news that dad was on his way but he returned with burgers and drinks for all and refused a dime for it just saying that if it were his sister he hoped someone would do the same for her and when i got the chance to pay it forward. i doubt he remembers this but whoever you were and whereever you are i pray you are happy and healthy. and that God has blessed you cause you were truly an angel that day
#21
This is my sister’s story and I’m so proud of her. She was friends with a couple who lived down the street. They had two children. At one point the mom just decides she’s done being a wife and mother and gets a divorce, moves out of state and abandons the children. The father is raising them alone. My sister tries to help him out as much as she can, like watching the kids sometimes so he gets a break. Then when the kids were teenagers, the dad gets diagnosed with terminal cancer. The mom still doesn’t have anything to do with the kids. And even though my sister is raising a toddler as a single mom, she decided to adopt the two teenagers. Not only that, but my sister is a great business woman. The kids were left their father’s house when he died, so my sister is renting it as a Airbnb and saving them money she earns on it to help pay for their future education or anything else they might need. I’m so proud of her.
#22
#23
