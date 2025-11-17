Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Pet Doing Something Weird (Closed)

by

I would like to see your pets doing something weird.

#1 Tongue Blep

#2 Catatonic Charlie Discovered Heating Pad Under Blanket

#3 That’s Not Quite How It Works 🤔

#4 When My Sphynx Cat Yawns And Looks Like A Nightmare Creature

#5 Decorated Himself Lol

#6 Dog + Disc = Cuteness

#7 How Did He Even Get On The Door?

#8 Not Mine But Still Weird

#9 This Is Ricky 😁

#10 I Dont Even Think She Has A Spine Anymore

#11 Heavy Rain Washed Dirt Onto The Driveway And Juniper Loooves When That Happens

#12 Her Tail Does This Naturally

#13 Meh

#14 After A Hard Day Of Being Annoying

#15 Kitten Idol – Season 1

#16 Say Cheeeeeeese

#17 Interrupting Hr Meting Under The Bed

#18 Baba Yaga Constantly Begs For Our Food And Today I Have In And Gave In. She Was Very Surprised And Was Unsure What To Do

#19 Audi Peeking Out Of My Walker Basket

#20 This Guy Always Makes Me Laugh

#21 Fletcher Spends Hours And Hours With One Arm Flung Over Whatever Is Handy

#22 Hazel The Destroyer Of Gingerbread Houses

#23 Digger

#24 Daddy’s Home

#25 I’m Not Here

#26 Give Me Carrot!!!!!

#27 When Your Sister From Another Mother Eats Something You Cant Approve

#28 New Baby Napping In My Hood

#29 My Puppy Maple Discovering A Mud Puddle

#30 Chomp

#31 Hi… I’m Finnegan. I’m Cute Just Standing

#32 Boombastic Side Eye Dog

#33 This Is My First Little Weirdo

#34 Cinnamon Eating A Banana

#35 She Smells My Feet! No Idea Why

#36 And Here’s My Other Weirdo

#37 To The Tune Of “I’m Too Sexy…”

#38 My Late Orbit

#39 This Is How He Always Sleeps

#40 Miss Pearl Loves To Sleep With Her Mouth Open

#41 Made Me Laugh So Hard I Cried When I Walked In And Seen This…..they Are Sound Asleep

#42 Get Your Pups In A Row

#43 Which One Represents Your Mood Aha

#44 Big Yawn

#45 Have To Rearrange The Couch To Our Specifications And Comfort

#46 Rusty Having A Nap In His Old Age

#47 This Is Noodles

#48 This Is How I Sleep

#49 My Pup Joining The Sith

#50 My Tripawd Duke Got The Cat Door Stuck Around His Neck. Lol

#51 Took Me An Hour To Find Him …. I Was Freaking Out

#52 My Pit Mix Blue Belle Doing Her Nightly Roll Around

#53 Me And My Dog. Just Snapping Selfies And Got This Pure Gold! His Name Is Sully

#54 He Can’t Chew My Ear, So

#55 Look Mama I Made A Necklace ….. No Idea How She Got A Paper Plate

#56 My Little Man Being Pretty

#57 I’m Not Touching You . .

#58 I Set This As My Pfp, He Is Sitting Like A Gorrila

#59 The Force Is Not Strong With This One (Milo)

#60 Get Em Maverick

#61 This Was My Cloud Kitty. Miss Him Terribly. Rip

#62 Snowball Thinks She Can Be All Up In Our Business 😂

#63 What!? I Was Cold

#64 I Love How My Cat Looks Like She’s Laughing

#65 This Is My Favorite Picture Of My Dog. Please Behold Her Splendor ✨

#66 “Are You Sure You Belong Here?!?”

#67 Smile !

#68 My Late Orbit

#69 He Holds His Feet While He’s Sleeping

#70 Sorry About The Mess But Here Is Da Children (Samsquatch And Bean)

#71 He Likes To Sniff The Camera

#72 “Crop Circles?!? Not Me, I Never Heard Of Them!!”

#73 Sry For The Double Post

#74 Figured It Out Himself When I Forgot His Water Once. This Is Now A Standard Ritual At The Park

#75 🤭

#76 Strecch

#77 Kitty

#78 Kopi

#79 I Dint Think He Likes The Crown

#80 My Little Boy

#81 Hanging Out On The Back Deck

#82 I Sleep However I Want To (Milo)

#83 She Like Being A Purrito

#84 Instant Sleep When My Husband Hold Him

#85 He Asks For Food Like This

#86 My Dog, Bunny, And Sirius Play Fighting. Sirius Is The Black One

#87 My Old Man Likes To Sit Like This

#88 5mins Before This Picture There Was A Lot More Stuff On Top Of The Fridge. Miss Minerva Is In My Shopping Basket

#89 Split Second Movement When Taking The Picture 🤭

#90 Big Zoom

#91 This Is Yang Liu My Chinese Neighbors Cat. She Loves To Hide In Cabinets

#92 My Girls Little Brown Kitty(Aka Kitty) And Vesper

#93 Sleeping Blep

#94 My Little Gem

#95 Osmosis Reading

#96 She Sits On Baskets Sometimes

#97 Not My Pets But I Do Consider Them Family! They Usually Come In Shifts But They Tend To Get Along When They Are Both Present

#98 Baby Wants Belly Rubs!

#99 *bombastic Side Eye

#100 Juvie 🐻 Hasn’t Quite Gotten The Hang Of Getting Down Yet!

#101 Double Blep

#102 Say What? No More Treats?

#103 How Max Drinks. The Video Is Hilarious

#104 “I’m So Good Lookin’, It’s Weird!”

#105 Farrah Collapsed In A Deep Sleep On My Lap Just After Destroying His Business’ Ball Pit, Flooding My Living Room With 400 Plastic Balls

#106 About To Break His Whole Neck(His Name Is Hachi)

#107 Most Photogenic In The Barn Award Goes To Fancy-Schmancy The Dancy Prancy Pants-Eating Demon

#108 What?…sleeping This Way Is Normal…right?

#109 No Context

#110 1979 Corvette Ride, This Is Archie, And He Is Enjoying (I Think) The Ride!! Rock On!!

#111 Tolerance

#112 How We Survive In Greece At Summer. Wait… We Survive?

#113 Ate A Cat Toy And Part Of A Copper Mesh Scouring Pad

#114 My Dog Will Only Play With Toys While Lying On His Back

#115 Someone Broke My Dog

#116 Mighty And Beloved Kaabus 🕯️🖤❤️

#117 Tegan Rolling In The Daffodils

#118 Made Himself At Home

#119 Listen To Me!

#120 He Loves It When I Take Pictures Of Him, Always Posing Like Hes Passport Photo Was Taken Lol 😂

#121 My Daughter Thought He Needed To Wear Some Masks

#122 Oliver Is Hiding And Thinks I Can’t See Him

#123 Acting Like A Garden Statue

#124 Watching The Water Go Into The Bowl Part. She Does This Every Time

#125 Maiya, My 15 Year Old Cat, Isn’t Letting Me Do Any Work 😅🥰

#126 Come On, Take Me With You!! Kevin Would Sit In The Front Window And Watch Me Outside Like This, All The Time!

Patrick Penrose
