Hey Pandas, Share A Girlfriend Or Boyfriend Cheating Story (Closed)

Doesn’t have to be pg and let your heart out. This is a no bully zone!
#1
I was 20 and I had this so called boyfriend.he was the sweetest he used to buy me flowers, chocolates, etc. After about 4 years of dating we almost got married but he started acting weird used to come home very late, was very rude to me and was so cold. One day I had enough and told him I’m living with my brother for a abt 2 days, he seemed happy and said ya ya sure k. I felt a bit hurt but brushed it of. Then I actually went to my brother’s house and stayed over, the next day I felt bad for leaving like that and decided to come home. When I reached home I saw another car there and already feeling dreadful it made my stomach twist and turn. I went in and quickly made my way upstairs to the bedroom to suprise my bf. Found home having sex and shoving his tounge downa girls throat but not just any girl, my f*****g best friend. I started screaming and throwing stuff. Once I calmed down I didn’t wait for an explanation I just packed up and left. I was depressed and so hurt for abt 1 year. Then I started focusing on myself, got myself a dog and a snake. Found out that bf n bff broke up and bf is now homeless and does very bad stuff. Now I am very happy but it still hurts when I think of it.(personal story)
#2
not me but my moms 3rd relation ship ended when the dumbass got drunk and forgot we were in the house sleeping and i heard somthing and i find him bringing another woman in our house and when he realizes he’s f****d he tried to convince me not to tell my mom and even though i was like 7 years old i knew what he was doing was wrong so i woke my sleeping mother and told her what he was doing. and well my mom beat his ass and threw him out.
#3
My first girlfriend was when I was a freshman in college. We were together for a while, and I cared for her deeply. Then she dumped me for the guy she was cheating on me with because he was better than me. That’s not insecurity talking, that is what she told me. Two weeks later, I found out from two independant sources she was engaged to be married. To a third guy. The engagement didn’t last, though, since the guy found out she was cheating on him. With yet another guy. Ironically, the guy she was engaged to later became my best friend. That was my second worst relationship.
My next girlfriend was dating a guy who was a friend of my roommates. He was, frankly, an a-hole and did not treat her well. She and I became friends, I spent a lot of time propping up their relationship. Then, one day, she got into a nasty car accident and started having nightmares. Only I could talk her down enough to sleep. Eventually she starts telling me she’s having trouble, she’s developed feelings for another guy. Being naive, I didn’t realize it, but she eventually revealed that she was talking about me. Still being naive, I trusted her when she said she’d end things with the other guy to be with me.
Long story short, the relationship ended with her admitting she was deliberately trying to push me into committing suicide. I had ‘ruined’ her plans, because that guy was her high school sweetheart and she’d planned to marry him. But now she couldn’t, because he no longer met her standards, and her new standards were me.
#4
I was with my ex for over 20 years. I had suspicions early on that he was cheating. A coworker of his told me that my ex was kinda a playboy at work. I worked long hours and missed some of his work events where some stuff would be happening that later I learned things happened with other women. I would be gaslighted when I brought those events up. Flash forward to years later. He was working in a different line of work and was performing with his after-hours band. I went to an event and met several of his coworkers, none of them knew he was married (almost 20 years by then.) Apparently he didn’t mention he was married. Several months later my autoimmune disease forced me to retire. I was pretty disabled. I was not bringing in very much money and it didn’t take time for him to ask for a divorce. He swore he wasn’t cheating but his phone VM says different. (Sex vm’s from a woman who was “just a friend.” Flash forward to 14 years later, I’m happily remarried to a childhood friend after 12 years together. I’m walking without assistance though my health is unstable. I have an active social life and I’m so happy. I wish the Ex had asked for a divorce. I suffered humiliation, shame and hurt from the cheating. Scars remain but I forgave him. It was a bad marriage all around and neither of us had the nerve to end it. We’re both happy in our new marriages and I wish him the best.
#5
Partner got a new job. Partner makes a new work “friend”. Relationship over.
#6
He cheated on me when I was in the maternity ward where I gave birth to our second child. He cheated on me with the babysitter of our first child. Divorce was inevitable.
#7
Met him @ school, talked and then soon got to dating. Few months pass and I get a text from my bsf saying she likes my bf, got mad but apologized l8ter. bsf also apologized and said she would do nothing to hurt me, she just wanted me to know. another month passes and one of my friends shows me a video of bsf and bf making out. the next day I set my revenge plan in action ( I played the video of him and bsf making out on the big screen in the gym *principle allowed me to. she said it was perfectly fine and thought it was a great way to embarrass/dump his dumb a**) I then just straight up ignored bsf. Its been a year since then and that will forever be my fav savage moment (found a new guy and im very happy)
#8
Not mine but my friends. So she didn’t really like this guy much but he was cute so they started going out. Not even a week later guess who I found under the bleachers? Him and another girl, who apparently was his girlfriend for six months. Found this out when I confronted him then and there about it. Gf was so mad at him but they somehow kept their relationship together. Then she got pregnant…
#9
Obligatory…not me! ;) So, a few years ago I was working as a receptionist in a puff-house. I got close with one of the girls. She was also in kinky things, like light-forms of BDSM, and she was very popular among our clients. There was this guy, a married one with kids, and a pleasant one. He was coming minimum twice a week for her BDSM-things, and they got closer, than should with time. They ended up being lovers after 1 year of regular business-visits. I was worried because of her, although I liked the guy too, but he had 2 kids, and whatever sexual problems would he had with his wife, the kids would overwrite this. My friend seemed to be okay, he being married, they even spent weeks together in holidays, like a couple. She found out after a year, that the guy during their side-relationship, was visiting other puff-houses….
