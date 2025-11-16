Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Drawing Or Painting You Have Done (Closed)

Art can be anything, it can be whatever you want! Please don’t criticize other people because everyone does their best. Have fun!
#1 Ink On Paper
#2 Pretty Proud Of My Watercolor Tarot Bunny
#3 My Current Favorite Done With Ink.
#4 Work In Progress. Graphite.
#5 My First Painting After Struggling With Depression For Years
#6 Sketch Of Moonwatcher (Wings Of Fire)
#7 A Quick Self-Portrait
#8 Still One Of My Favourite Drawings
#9 Tiger And Stamp
#10 3’x4’ Gorilla I Painted For My Brother, Acrylic
#11 Darkbeast Paarl From Bloodborne
#12 Just My Sphynx Cat, Jennifer.
#13 Astronaut By My Niece
#14 Man In The Moon!
#15 Anna In Frozen 2
#16 Took Me 4 Days Tp Finish This
#17 Glade, A Plant Dragon I Created!
#18 African Culture Is Full Of Love
#19 Mona Lisa In The Style Of Modigliani. I Love Drawing Faces Like This
#20 My 26 Year-Old Sister’s First Attempt At Watercolor Since Grade School Art Class.
#21 My First Color Oil Painting. I Was 46.
#22 The Old Girl
#23 Flowers
#24 Just A Curious Crow!
#25 Pencil On Paper
#26 Comic Book Cover That I Made. The Comic Itself Is A Work In Progress
#27 Monkey D. Luffy With Copic Markers And Prismacolour Deluxe Pencils :d
#28 My Interpretation Of Twiggy. My Youtube – Https://Youtube.com/Channel/Uczk9_lzskwsxhcoqvyezbsg
#29 A Lady Walking Into The Distance
#30 Pastel On Paper
#31 One Of My Wof Ocs, In Sort Of A Doodle Style.
#32 Drew This In Either Grade 8 Or High School.
#33 Love Rick And Morty
#34 “Moon Man” This Shows Initial Sketches On The Right And Finished Drawing On Procreate 🎨🤩
#35 5’x4.5’ Painting
#36 Aaron From The Mystreet Series
#37 Painted For My Wife Shes A Horror Movie Fan
#38 Heat And Snow Miser
#39 Dragon!
#40 Percy Jackson
