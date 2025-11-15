Hey Pandas, Post Weird Things Your Pet Does While Sleeping (Closed)

by

Share photos of your pets doing something weird, funny, or mad while sleeping!

#1 He Sleeps Regularly With His Eyes Open And Shows Only White. At Least I Hope He Sleeps And Is Not Possesed…

#2 Showing Off His Teethies

#3 There Were To Many Too Choose From. I Present To You Brutus (German Shepherd) And Remi

#4 He Fell Asleep With His Tongue Hanging Out! Lol! (Sorry Image Is Fuzzy)

#5 My Little Floof Sleeps Like A Human

#6 I Mean I Guess?

#7 Food Coma Lol

#8 This Is Pogue, She Likes Taking Part In Tongue Out Tuesday But She’s Tired. Video In The Link Below

Image source: Bethwoo67

#9 The Good Old “I’m Dead” Rabbit Prank, Very Funny…

#10 She Sleeps Like She’s Auditioning For A Part In Michael Jacksons Thriller

#11 Don’t Fall Off The Couch!

#12 My Adorable Pup Turns Into A Not So Adorable Demon Creature When Her Eyes Roll Back In Her Sleep. (Her Jagged Teeth Really Complete The Creepy Look) Yikes!

#13 Queen Of The Round Chair

#14 Her Tongue Seems To Grow As She Sleeps!

#15 He Has The Strangest Sleeping Positions

#16 I Have No Words For How Weird My Mom’s Cat Is

#17 He Loves Sleeping Like This

#18 Found Him Like This A Few Months Ago

#19 He Just Melts Into The Couch While Sleeping

#20 He Must Be Comfortable

#21 Yes… Completely Asleep. Eyes Wide Open, Tongue Out

#22 Jake And His Tongue.. Keeping It Casual

#23 My Man, No, Really, Mine, But He Does This!

#24 Slightly Biting Her Tongue, We Can Only See The Tip, Never Longer Than This

#25 This Is Billy The Kitten, He Hasn’t Kind Of Grasped That He Has Outgrown His Favourite Box

#26 Sleep Standing

#27 Smoosh Cat

#28 The Sleep Blep

#29 He Sleeps Like This All The Time!

#30 Sleeping With Teddy

#31 This Is Our Family Dog Boomer

#32 Always Upside Down

#33 Lola Curls Up, Tucks Her Back Legs Under Her Front Legs, And Puts Her Paw Over Her Nose

#34 He Likes To Sleep With Stuffed Animals

#35 Sleepy Pup

#36 Mine Cuddle, The Siamese Always Has His Paw On The Tuxedo. 11 Years Going Strong Between These

#37 Houdini Sleeps In A Little Ball Most Of The The Time

#38 Freddie Lets It All Hang Out

#39 Greyhounds Sleep Like Freaks… Yes, She Is Asleep With Her Eyes Open And Tongue Hanging Out

#40 Peanut Always Sleeps Like This

#41 Face Down In The Blanket

#42 How Is Rocket More Comfy Than A Couch?

#43 She Knows That She’s Not Allowed On The Couch…

#44 Cletis Sticks Out His Tongue While Sleeping. He Woke Up When I Snapped This Picture

#45 She Always Stretches Out Like This And Snores. Presenting Dogseal

#46 She Fits If She Wanted To. Usually She’s Also Upside Down

#47 Tiki, Tongue Out, Belly Up, Wiener To The World

#48 She Really Likes To Stretch Out!

#49 Woke Up And The First Things I Saw

#50 Tucks Herself Under The Quilt….

#51 My Sweet Girl Jill

#52 Took This In 2014, Can Confirm She Still Sleeps Like This Seven Years Later

#53 My Cat Is Weird. Need I Say More?

#54 Scamper, Trusting Little Varmint. Anytime He Sleeps On My Lap He Struggles Round + Round Until Both Front Paws Are Folded Into My Hand. Makes It Hard To Type

#55 Like This… All… The… Time… No Shame!

#56 In My Human’s Room During A Storm – I Was Scared

#57 Mabel Bring Her Normal Mabel Self

#58 On The Back Of The Couch

#59 I’m Not Sure If This Is Uncommon, But She Curls Up And Rests Her Head Against The Pillow

#60 Bed Hog

#61 The (Almost) Touch Of Dog Ehhhh God

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
