Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Thing Your Pet Likes To Do (Closed)

The rules are simple: No moving your pet into that position! And no Photoshopping! Thanks!
#1 Luke Skywalker Likes Hanging Out From Under The Bed
#2 Every Night, Sylvia Brings Me Things. Most Time, It’s A Writing Utensil She Finds That I’ve Used During The Day. But Not Always
#3 Little Dog Loves Big Machines!
#4 Baby Lewis Le Blanc Once Jumped To My Laptop While I Was Studying (And Watching Yuri! On Ice…). Sometimes He Gives Kisses To My Laptop Or Even Types Something Really Fascinating
#5 Candy Shows She Is The Boss By Sleeping On Top Of Leia’s Head
#6 Mr. Lobster Likes To Spy On The Neighbors
#7 He Loves Carrying Stuff. Here He Carries The Bag After We Went To The Recycling Container
#8 He Prefers To Sleep With His Hind End Up On Something
#9 Ginger Whippug Likes To Fall Asleep With Random Items In Her Mouth
#10 My Cat Likes To Staere At Me. (Sorry For The Bad Quality, I Have An iPhone 7 And The Case’s Camera Lense Is All Scratched Up)
#11 Flöckchen Und Arthas Love To Sleep On My Chest. Everyday For Almost Hours, If They Could
#12 She Has A War With Technology. Similar Events Have Happened With The Dvd Player And My Mom’s Smartwatch
#13 Sushi Likes To Climb On The Chair And From There Upon The Table Out On The Terrace Of Ours. From There She’s Got A Good View Of The Neighbourhood
#14 Perry Prefers To Sleep In The Bed, But Always With His Head Tucked Under The Covers
#15 Po Loves To Tear Up Any Kind Of Paper. Boxes, Wrapping Paper, Bills That Need Shredding
#16 His Name Is Kraken And He Likes To Beg For Food This Way
#17 Licking. Toys, Ankles, Doors. You Name It
#18 My Dog’s Cheeky Smile
#19 They Will Never Stop Play Fighting. They Literally Never Stop Unless They’re Sleeping
#20 Ginger Also Ignores Her Toys And Steals Things From My Yard Sale To Play With Instead
#21 Dog
