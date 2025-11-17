Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Thing Your Pet Likes To Do (Closed)

by

The rules are simple: No moving your pet into that position! And no Photoshopping! Thanks! 

#1 Luke Skywalker Likes Hanging Out From Under The Bed

#2 Every Night, Sylvia Brings Me Things. Most Time, It’s A Writing Utensil She Finds That I’ve Used During The Day. But Not Always

#3 Little Dog Loves Big Machines!

#4 Baby Lewis Le Blanc Once Jumped To My Laptop While I Was Studying (And Watching Yuri! On Ice…). Sometimes He Gives Kisses To My Laptop Or Even Types Something Really Fascinating

#5 Candy Shows She Is The Boss By Sleeping On Top Of Leia’s Head

#6 Mr. Lobster Likes To Spy On The Neighbors

#7 He Loves Carrying Stuff. Here He Carries The Bag After We Went To The Recycling Container

#8 He Prefers To Sleep With His Hind End Up On Something

#9 Ginger Whippug Likes To Fall Asleep With Random Items In Her Mouth

#10 My Cat Likes To Staere At Me. (Sorry For The Bad Quality, I Have An iPhone 7 And The Case’s Camera Lense Is All Scratched Up)

#11 Flöckchen Und Arthas Love To Sleep On My Chest. Everyday For Almost Hours, If They Could

#12 She Has A War With Technology. Similar Events Have Happened With The Dvd Player And My Mom’s Smartwatch

#13 Sushi Likes To Climb On The Chair And From There Upon The Table Out On The Terrace Of Ours. From There She’s Got A Good View Of The Neighbourhood

#14 Perry Prefers To Sleep In The Bed, But Always With His Head Tucked Under The Covers

#15 Po Loves To Tear Up Any Kind Of Paper. Boxes, Wrapping Paper, Bills That Need Shredding

#16 His Name Is Kraken And He Likes To Beg For Food This Way

#17 Licking. Toys, Ankles, Doors. You Name It

#18 My Dog’s Cheeky Smile

#19 They Will Never Stop Play Fighting. They Literally Never Stop Unless They’re Sleeping

#20 Ginger Also Ignores Her Toys And Steals Things From My Yard Sale To Play With Instead

#21 Dog

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
