Hey Pandas, Post Some Cool Things You’ve Crocheted Or Knitted

by

1. Make something or get a pic of something you’ve made in the past.

2. Post it!

#1 I Made This

#2 Her Cardigan

#3 I Make And Sell These On My Etsy Shop

#4 I Made This No Sew Leggy Frog ♥️

Image source: crochet-patterns-free.com

#5 It’s Not Much, And It’s Still A Work In Progress, But It’s The First Thing I’ve Ever Crocheted And I’m Really Proud Of It!

#6 Almost Done, Just Need To Attach The White Part. Knitted Blanket Made For A Good Friend’s Baby

#7 Baa-Ble Hat

#8 A Sweater

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
