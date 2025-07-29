Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Proving Cats And Dogs Can Be Best Friends (Closed)

by

There was a thread 6 years ago. Let’s do it again. Do you have any cute photos of cats and dogs getting along?

#1 Coach And Carrot

#2 Pippin Cat And Cosmo Dog, Both Rescued

#3 Georgie Loves Our Dog Patsy. The Other Two Cats No So Much

#4 Little Lucy With Big Brother Toby

#5 Alex (Labbie) And Willow (Tiny Psycho). She Was Licking His Head And Loving Him Even As The Vet Helped Him Over The Rainbow Bridge

#6 Tinga And Mau

#7 Demi Surrounded By Rescued Kittens

#8 Shall We Dance?

#9 Best Frens Taking A Break From Playing Like Two Puppies

#10 Paco With Mittens And Ivy

#11 Atticus And Boatsie

#12 Slim Jim, And Nutmeg

#13 My Dog Worf, And Cat Steve. Always Snuggling

#14 Baya And Shadow

#15 August The Rottweiler With Little Orange Tabby Scout

#16 Christmas Presents, Xena, Merlin And Chico

#17 Iris And Duke

#18 Marshmallow And Dixie

#19 1 Y/O Tequila And A 5 Y/O Feral Cat, Domesticated Himself To Be Her Bff

#20 Besties

#21 Spikey And Bowie. The Kitty Gone Too Soon, So Sad

#22 Griswold Is The Best Kitty Foster Assistant

#23 “You’re Such A Good Brother”: Tipper (The Cat) And Her Dog Brother, Oscar

#24 Just Chilling With My Dog

#25 Floki (Dog) And Emerson (Cat)

#26 Rocky And Ju-Ju

#27 My Dog. Aka The Cat’s Personal Pillow

#28 I’ve Never Had A Dog, But I Once Had A Cat Who Had A Dog Friend On Our Street

#29 What Was That Mom? You Have Plenty Of Room On The Bed. Loki, Phoenix And Danu

#30 Ever Since Simi Was 3 Months Old, Rukus Used To Carry Her Around The Yard By Her Head! R.i.p. To Both

#31 They Always Wait Together When I’m Showering

#32 Griswold And Tawny (Rip Sweet Girl)

#34 Pup Buddy Working On His Cat Friendships

#35 Young And Beautiful

#36 Rubus Spectabilis And Sprocket Tugboat Zoomaround. I Miss Them Both Every Day

#37 Kiiro And Guin Again, I Tried To Upload Several Photos It Only Put Up The Worst One

#38 Couch Potatoes

#39 Snuggle Buddies

#40 Lily & Tucker

#41 Kiiro The Cat And Penguin The Dog. This Is Them In The New House In Florida

#42 A Nap In The Sun (They Forgot Each Other’s Existence)

#43 Roger And Hibou

#44 Buster With Boris And Jeremy

#45 Snuggly

#46 These Two Spent Lots Of Time Playing Together.

#47 Life Long Cuddle Buddies

#48 Best Buddies

#50 Adventurers

#51 Tank & Cat Man Do Spying Together

#52 Who’s The Boss

#53 Shelby Provides A Cozy Bed For The Kitties.

#54 More Shelby- She’s A Terror If Someone Comes To The Door, But Such A Nice Guy With The Cats

#55 The Best Of Friends, Maggie And Penny.

#56 Toula+aris

#57 Ozzy And Rusty Day 1

#58 This Feral Cat Won’t Let Me Get Near But Sure Lives To Walk Everywhere With Scrappy.

#59 Not A Great Picture But These Guys Are In A Cuddle Huddle.

#60 Lucy And Minx Snuggling

#61 Mouse And Pharaoh X

#62 My Puppy And The Cat I Rescued.

#63 Fenton & Kit Purrington; I Interrupted Bath Time

#64 Jinx Helpful With The Puzzle

#65 Pepper And Morris. Best Buddies Furever🌈🌉

#66 Our Rescues Maddie (Terrier) And Arlie (Tux).

#67 Becoming Closer And Closer! Teddy And Puppy Luz Are Definitely On The Path Of Being Furriends Fur Life

#68 Mouse And Pharaoh – One Of Them Pulled My Dressing Gown Off The Chair Not Got The Heart To Move Them Though X

#69 Holly And Oreo

#70 Ozzy And Rusty Day 1 And Years Later

#71 Holly And Sadie

#72 Baby Best Friends

#73 My Dogs Looking Out For The Health And Safety Of This Cat – They Were Shouting At The Cat To Get Down

#74 Patches, Jeeves, And Tarzan Enjoying Each Other’s Company.

#76 Aisling (Left) & Sophie (Right)

#77 Midnight (Cat) Is Not Aware That He Is Not A Dog.

#78 Cuddle Buddies

#79 Beau And Charlie

#80 Definitely And Luigi Best Pals

#81 Odie & Spike , The Best Of Friends

#82 Tiny Claws And Stitch

#83 Joey Absolutely Loves His Layla Girl!!

#85 Beanbag And Frankie

#86 Best Friends

