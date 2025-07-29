Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Proving Cats And Dogs Can Be Best Friends (Closed)

There was a thread 6 years ago. Let’s do it again. Do you have any cute photos of cats and dogs getting along?
#1 Coach And Carrot
#2 Pippin Cat And Cosmo Dog, Both Rescued
#3 Georgie Loves Our Dog Patsy. The Other Two Cats No So Much
#4 Little Lucy With Big Brother Toby
#5 Alex (Labbie) And Willow (Tiny Psycho). She Was Licking His Head And Loving Him Even As The Vet Helped Him Over The Rainbow Bridge
#6 Tinga And Mau
#7 Demi Surrounded By Rescued Kittens
#8 Shall We Dance?
#9 Best Frens Taking A Break From Playing Like Two Puppies
#10 Paco With Mittens And Ivy
#11 Atticus And Boatsie
#12 Slim Jim, And Nutmeg
#13 My Dog Worf, And Cat Steve. Always Snuggling
#14 Baya And Shadow
#15 August The Rottweiler With Little Orange Tabby Scout
#16 Christmas Presents, Xena, Merlin And Chico
#17 Iris And Duke
#18 Marshmallow And Dixie
#19 1 Y/O Tequila And A 5 Y/O Feral Cat, Domesticated Himself To Be Her Bff
#20 Besties
#21 Spikey And Bowie. The Kitty Gone Too Soon, So Sad
#22 Griswold Is The Best Kitty Foster Assistant
#23 “You’re Such A Good Brother”: Tipper (The Cat) And Her Dog Brother, Oscar
#24 Just Chilling With My Dog
#25 Floki (Dog) And Emerson (Cat)
#26 Rocky And Ju-Ju
#27 My Dog. Aka The Cat’s Personal Pillow
#28 I’ve Never Had A Dog, But I Once Had A Cat Who Had A Dog Friend On Our Street
#29 What Was That Mom? You Have Plenty Of Room On The Bed. Loki, Phoenix And Danu
#30 Ever Since Simi Was 3 Months Old, Rukus Used To Carry Her Around The Yard By Her Head! R.i.p. To Both
#31 They Always Wait Together When I’m Showering
#32 Griswold And Tawny (Rip Sweet Girl)
#34 Pup Buddy Working On His Cat Friendships
#35 Young And Beautiful
#36 Rubus Spectabilis And Sprocket Tugboat Zoomaround. I Miss Them Both Every Day
#37 Kiiro And Guin Again, I Tried To Upload Several Photos It Only Put Up The Worst One
#38 Couch Potatoes
#39 Snuggle Buddies
#40 Lily & Tucker
#41 Kiiro The Cat And Penguin The Dog. This Is Them In The New House In Florida
#42 A Nap In The Sun (They Forgot Each Other’s Existence)
#43 Roger And Hibou
#44 Buster With Boris And Jeremy
#45 Snuggly
#46 These Two Spent Lots Of Time Playing Together.
#47 Life Long Cuddle Buddies
#48 Best Buddies
#50 Adventurers
#51 Tank & Cat Man Do Spying Together
#52 Who’s The Boss
#53 Shelby Provides A Cozy Bed For The Kitties.
#54 More Shelby- She’s A Terror If Someone Comes To The Door, But Such A Nice Guy With The Cats
#55 The Best Of Friends, Maggie And Penny.
#56 Toula+aris
#57 Ozzy And Rusty Day 1
#58 This Feral Cat Won’t Let Me Get Near But Sure Lives To Walk Everywhere With Scrappy.
#59 Not A Great Picture But These Guys Are In A Cuddle Huddle.
#60 Lucy And Minx Snuggling
#61 Mouse And Pharaoh X
#62 My Puppy And The Cat I Rescued.
#63 Fenton & Kit Purrington; I Interrupted Bath Time
#64 Jinx Helpful With The Puzzle
#65 Pepper And Morris. Best Buddies Furever🌈🌉
#66 Our Rescues Maddie (Terrier) And Arlie (Tux).
#67 Becoming Closer And Closer! Teddy And Puppy Luz Are Definitely On The Path Of Being Furriends Fur Life
#69 Holly And Oreo
#70 Ozzy And Rusty Day 1 And Years Later
#71 Holly And Sadie
#72 Baby Best Friends
#73 My Dogs Looking Out For The Health And Safety Of This Cat – They Were Shouting At The Cat To Get Down
#74 Patches, Jeeves, And Tarzan Enjoying Each Other’s Company.
#76 Aisling (Left) & Sophie (Right)
#77 Midnight (Cat) Is Not Aware That He Is Not A Dog.
#78 Cuddle Buddies
#79 Beau And Charlie
#80 Definitely And Luigi Best Pals
#81 Odie & Spike , The Best Of Friends
#82 Tiny Claws And Stitch
#83 Joey Absolutely Loves His Layla Girl!!
#85 Beanbag And Frankie
#86 Best Friends
