Hey Pandas, Post A Time When Your Teacher Did Something That Showed They Have An Awesome Sense Of Humor (Closed)

Post a story of a time your teacher made a joke or made you laugh, revealing they do indeed have a sense of humor.
#1
My 6th grade teacher was giving us new seating arrangements and she said, “I know who ALL of the crushes are. I’ll be sitting all the crushes together.” And everyone laughed. I then realized she sat me next to my crush.
#2
The principal of my middle school came to school in a bear suit once. He also dyed his beard blue after losing a bet with the entire seventh grade. Ah, good times, good times. XD
#3
When I was in sixth grade, my homeroom teacher and another one of my teachers had a friendly rivalry. They used to prank each other. This one time, my homeroom teacher and one of my friends toilet paper’d the other teacher’s classroom. It was hilarious and showed that she had a sense of humour.
#4
not my teacher my MOM! my brother said the way you cook the rolls was to thro @ face so my mom picked up the rolles and threw it @ HIS face! i went HA!
#5
in science this year they have this closet thing in the back of the room and my teacher went in there and it winter and like -2 degrees and she comes out in shorts a spaghetti strap top and a cropped hawaiian shirt and holding her bathing suit which was a bikini. She is like a 60 y.o woman and i kinda just completely froze when she came out for a second cuz who would expect that in the middle of winter
#6
Our Science teacher did the whole ‘A tooth dissolves in Cola’ experiment. We each had to put a tooth (supplied by teacher) in different drinks and review them the following day. After class he had added several teeth to some of the samples, telling us the next day that they ‘must have had such a sugar rush they visited each other and started breeding’.
Another time: It wasn’t funny at the time, but given the recent rise in flat earthers it does make me laugh to think about it.
Our maths teacher told us that the earth was flat and how to use maths to prove it. We all did the necessary which obviously proved that the earth was a sphere.
#7
My 6th grade math teacher put D- and F+’s in the notebooks of kids who got 100’s o their notebook check.
#8
A kid in my social studies class said he didn’t want to write for the homework, so the teacher told him that he could make an interpretive dance and perform it to the class instead. Also, my orchestra teacher wore a huge blow-up penguin suit for Halloween.
#9
In class, I betted my teacher if the entire class got a grade over 80% in the next exam, he has to wear a Winnie the Pooh costume while holding a bottle of wine
all got 90% and 100% mr. Winnie the Pooh came in the next day offering us a glass of wine
#10
When we had to watch a video for school that was British, and after that I couldn’t focus because my teacher started talking with a British accent.
#11
So we had had gym outside one day, but it was football. I hate football. But we had to participate so i kinda ran around on the field not doing anything. My cousin Broden, the asshat, started yelling at me to do something. So I did, I gave him an uppercut straight to the jaw, while my friends said some obscenities even I haven’t heard! Ten feet away from the teacher. But Mr. Boone just looked at Broden and said, “Your cousin’s right, quit being a ******************************** (Procceded to string some curses that I will not repeat) and walk it off, you asshat” hahahahahhahaha i love Mr. Boone!!!
