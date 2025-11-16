Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Makeup As It Is Now

Everyone has their own style of makeup and I think it’s super cool to see everyones different styles and talent.
#1 First Time Doing My Make Up… Used Tape To Do My Eyeliner
#2 Simple And Natural Look :)
#3 Testing Out A Pride Look And Practicing Using Liquid Eyeliner – I Don’t Hate It (:
#4 Got Bored Today And Experimented With Some Graphic Liner
#5 Going For A Colorful Candy Vibe 🍭🍬🍰🍧🍨🍩🍫🍦🧁
#6 Me About To Laugh (No Makeup-Age 63)
#7 None
#8 I Got Really Bored
#9 Last Time I Did My Makeup. I Was At Starbucks Before Work Lol
#10 Playing Around With Double Eyeliner
#11 I Haven’t Owned Makeup In 36 Years, Before Digital Cameras Were Available To The Masses! Lol
#12 I’m 40. Forced By My Mother Into Acting In Childhood So Never Learned How To Do Makeup Properly. Mad Jealous Of Everyone Who Can. Someone Teach Me D:
#13 I Usually Don’t Wear A Lot Of Makeup, But I’m Feeling A Little Self-Conscious Lately So I Put About 10 Pounds Of The Stuff On My Face This Morning (Let’s Not Mention How Late I Made It To Work)
#14 Haven’t Put Lashes On Yet But I’m Going On A Date
#15 These Colors Don’t Look Good
#16 Mac Cosmetics Stranger Things Collection
