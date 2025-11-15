Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Favorite Food To Make (Closed)

by

Describe the food and when you learned to make it.

#1 Ramen!

#2 Indomie, A Different Brand Of Ramen/Noodles, Used To Eat In Nigeria And I Still Eat It Indianapolis

#3 Cheesy Smashed Potatoes 🤤

#4 Beans & Greens With Smoked Hamhock

#5 My Grandfather Always Called Them “Sneaky Snakes” They Live In The Bottom Of The Pancake Batter

#6 Jam Rolls! Fun To Make And Fun To Eat 😆

#7 I Don’t Know How To Photograph My Food So It Looks Nice, I Just Want It To Taste Good. I Love Making Chili – Fast And Delicious

#8 Zucchini Bread, Which I Learnt While Farmworking In England. Sometimes It Turns Out Great. Other Times…

