Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something You Saw While Driving That May Give Us A Laugh (Closed)

by

While you were driving down the street, you found something rather funny on someone’s car. Why not share it with us couch potatoes so we don’t have to go scouting for another one? JUST KIDDING!

#1 I Promise Not To Trespass. Just Leave Me Alone

#2 Serious Driver

#3 A Truck That Empties Cess Tanks

#4 Apparently Clarification Was Necessary

#5 Just A Regular Early March Morning Commute

#6 It Was Sewn Together… With Zip Ties. Zip Ties

#7 Now I Can’t Un-See It

#8 Seen In The Wild In St. Louis

#9 Proud And/Or Ironic

#10 Panda In The Wild

#11 The Grinch. Dec 2022. Made Me Laugh So Hard

#12 Sitting At A Traffic Light In The Rain. She Walks By With Her Red Umbrella. This Is My Favorite Edit

#13 Are You Lookin At Me!

#14 Don’t Bother With A Tip On This Uber Ride

#15 The Fabulous Zippo Car; Parked Outside The Zippo Lighter Factory In Bradford, Pa. (1947 Chrysler New Yorker)

#16 Meanwhile In New Mexico, A Chicken Tries To Make An Escape…

#17 On The Road To Hatch, Nm

#18 No Shame

#19 Cancel Culture

#20 We Get It, It’s Not From California. Is It Though?

#21 The New Port-A-Potty

#22 God Handing Out Licenses To Kill?

#23 I Show This To People When They Ask Me Why I Don’y Have Kids

#24 Roll (Not So Red) Tide!

#25 Tyler, Tx – (I Think It Was Intentional)

#26 Unacceptable Behavior Tbh

#27 Mud Flaps On A Luxury Suv, Seen In Orem Ut

#28 Everything Priced To Sell Today!

#29 This Stand In The Middle Of Nowhere, Central Pennsylvania

#30 The Runway Crossed The Public Road!

#31 It Says « goose Crossing » I Find It Really Funny

#32 It’s In The Name…

#33 Place Near Me Is Called “Karen”S Seafood

#34 No More Snow

#35 Somewhere Is Remote Ladakh, India

#36 Curiosity Is Killing Me…

#37 Our Local Esthetician Doesn’t Beat Around The Bush

#38 Edging 🫡

#39 Is It Going To Be A Just A Good Day Or The Best Day?

#40 Found This On Google Maps No Words

#41 Clarification Was Necessary

#42 When Angst Wins Out Over Uplifting Messages

#43 They’re Antique, But Made Daily…

#44 In Sacramento

#45 When The Laudromat Is So Good It Dry-Tumbles The Sign:

#46 Driving Home From Work In Texas

#47 Well, Ok

#48 Strippers Wanted

#49 Uga Buga I Have No Words

#50 Super Trooper

#51 A Pawn Shop In My Town

#52 I Hope He Found His Way Home

#53 How Many Honks They Getting??

#54 Spotted In Chicago

#55 Idk Made Me Laugh

#56 This Was Definitely Eye Catching

#57 That’s Really Cold!

#58 Rental Cat

#59 Swig Set Not For Sale

#60 In Michigan 2014, Suppose To Say Texas Corral

#61 🤣

#62 Uga Buga I Have No Words

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
