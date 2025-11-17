Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Mug That’s Special To You (Closed)

I drink tea a lot, and I have a mug that’s very special to me. My great-grandmother also had a mug that was special to her, and I was wondering if anyone else did. The only rule is that it has to be your mug, not a picture of a mug on the internet.
#1 Cat Mug
#2 A Last Gift From My Grandmother. She Couldn’t Get Out Of Bed, But Insisted That Dad Go Buy It For Her. She Specifically Requested One With Two Birds, So They Could Be Me And Her
#3 My Donkey Mug!
#4 Queen Victoria’s Favorite Mug Too
#5 This Delicate Japanese Tea Cup Where A Woman Is At The Bottom Of The Cup
#6 Hsssss
#7 My Mom Gave This To Me The First Day Of My Senior Year If High School. I’m Now 59 Years Old
#8 Found In A Thrift Store
#9 How About A Nice Big Cup Of
#10 My Owl Mug
#11 My Insulated Mug. Two Walls I Don’t Burn Myself And The Coffee Stays Hot
#12 I See You And I Love You
#13 My 2 Anti-Social Favorites
#14 In Memory Of My Cat, Kex!
#15 Rolf Muppet Mug
#16 It Looks Like The Cat Is Taking A Shower Everytime I Wash It Under Water
#17 Meow Mug
#18 My Angels
#19 My School Bunny Mug. Has A Matching Plate/Bowl Thing With Them Doing More Math Equations
#20 Maryland Born
#21 My Special Mug Is Not Mine Anymore :)) My Parrot Has Claimed It As His Toy
#22 $1!
#23 My Mom Collects Mugs But My 2 Favourites Are On Top : )
#24 Flight Of The Conchords
#25 My Favorite Mugs (It Was A Hard Choice Lol) With My Favorite Animals
#26 This Cheers Me Up Every Morning
#27 Pantone Flask, Pop Art Mugs, Pickle Rick Super Size Mug, & Skew Mug. (Just To Name A Few) ;)
#28 I Love California. It Is My Soul Home!
#29 My Daughter’s And Mine (“I Don’t Go To The Gym, I Garden”)
#30 My Trevor Foster Mug Was So Special I Insisted On Having It Included In My Work Bio Image. I’m A Creative Director 💜
