Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Beautiful Lake Or Ocean (Closed)

Make sure they are cute.

#1 This Is A Beautiful Lake. It Is Called Lake Pehoé And Is Located In Chile

#2 Awesome Lake

#3 Silver Sunset. Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

#4 Underground Lake With Fish In It

#5 Sunset Is Beautiful And Snow Makes It Even More Gorgeous

#6 Blakeburn Lagoons Park Delta, Vancouver, Canada

#7 Burnaby Lake, Vancouver, Canada

#8 Sea Glass Beach, Vieques Island

#9 Lucky Enough To Live Here

#10 Summerset Lake

#11 Sunset In San Nicola, Puglia: View From Our Porch During Our Vacation

#12 Lake Barkley, Kentucky

#13 Pa Lake In The Fall

#14 Enjoying This Nice View Along Our Walk

#15 Carmel Beach In California

#16 Lake “Ockesjön” In Sweden. So Peaceful

