Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of A Waterfall You Took (Closed)

I like taking pictures. I enjoy traveling. And I enjoy looking at pics from all over the world. So will post some photo challenges here once in a while with different topics and titles. This time: Waterfalls! It would be great if you also could name it (if there’s a name) and name its location.
#1 Multnomah Falls, Oregon USA
#2 Seljalandsfoss In Iceland – Behind The Waterfall
#3 Little Waterfall Somewhere In Arkansas
#4 Where Thunder Creek Tumbles Into The Haast River, New Zealand
#5 High Falls Near Pigeon River. Close To The Canadian Border In Minnesota
#6 Small Water Fall In Goa
