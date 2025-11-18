Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of A Waterfall You Took (Closed)

by

I like taking pictures. I enjoy traveling. And I enjoy looking at pics from all over the world. So will post some photo challenges here once in a while with different topics and titles. This time: Waterfalls! It would be great if you also could name it (if there’s a name) and name its location.

#1 Multnomah Falls, Oregon USA

#2 Seljalandsfoss In Iceland – Behind The Waterfall

#3 Little Waterfall Somewhere In Arkansas

#4 Where Thunder Creek Tumbles Into The Haast River, New Zealand

#5 High Falls Near Pigeon River. Close To The Canadian Border In Minnesota

#6 Small Water Fall In Goa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
