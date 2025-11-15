Hey Pandas, Name One Time In History You Wish You Could Be A Part Of? (Closed)

It can be meeting a specific person or witnessing a historical event. And then you go back into the present again. Like nothing ever changed, but you still experienced the moment.
#1
I would’ve killed it burning bras in the 70s. I could also have been a total Anna Lightwood in the Edwardian period.
#2
I would be part of the Railway debate thing in the 1800s British North America. (Canada) I know that’s a bit boring but I have no f*cking clue what happened cuz I don’t pay attention to my history class. And I have a test in 2 weeks.
#3
I wouldn’t go back in time because history is pretty s**t, especially in Eurasia.
#4
definitely the Roman Empire time– Octavian Caesar sir notice me
