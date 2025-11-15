Hey Pandas, Make Something 3D And Post It Here (Closed)

by

You can make anything you want and you can use anything to make it!

#1 I Played With Some Brutalist Architecture…

#2 A Test Of Corona Render I Did A While Ago

#3 Pikachi! I Choose You!

#4 Dental Chair! (Not For Fun)

#5 3D (Vrml) Studio Featuring Various Artsy Stuff, Made For Cybertown Back In 2013 I Think

#6 A Kitchen Layout Test Carried Out With Blender

#7 Little Crab I Created In Maya 3D

#8 Nonsensical

#9 My Optical Illusion Drawing

#10 Donut With Coffee On Blender

#11 Natural Life

#12 Public Kindergarten

#13 My Bright 3-D Drawing. My Friend Sees Different Shapes Every Time She Looks At It

#14 I Built This Space With A 3D Modle And Render Program

#15 3D Rendering I Did For An Unfinished Project

#16 I Built This Space With A 3D Model And Render Program

#17 Ictineo II By Ottutto.com

#18 Gateway Station. Created In The Game Space Engineers.

