Hey Pandas, Make Something 3D And Post It Here (Closed)

#1 I Played With Some Brutalist Architecture…
#2 A Test Of Corona Render I Did A While Ago
#3 Pikachi! I Choose You!
#4 Dental Chair! (Not For Fun)
#5 3D (Vrml) Studio Featuring Various Artsy Stuff, Made For Cybertown Back In 2013 I Think
#6 A Kitchen Layout Test Carried Out With Blender
#7 Little Crab I Created In Maya 3D
#8 Nonsensical
#9 My Optical Illusion Drawing
#10 Donut With Coffee On Blender
#11 Natural Life
#12 Public Kindergarten
#13 My Bright 3-D Drawing. My Friend Sees Different Shapes Every Time She Looks At It
#14 I Built This Space With A 3D Modle And Render Program
#15 3D Rendering I Did For An Unfinished Project
#16 I Built This Space With A 3D Model And Render Program
#17 Ictineo II By Ottutto.com
#18 Gateway Station. Created In The Game Space Engineers.
