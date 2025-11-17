Hey Pandas, Is Your Pet’s Name A Pun? (Closed)

Are the names of your pets dad jokey? A cultural reference? A Ha-Ha? HeeHaw! Or what can’t you wait to name your next adoption?

My cat is named Salem after Salem Saberhagen from the series “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”.
Because he is a black (smoke) cat, intelligent, megalomaniac and grumpy. That he came into my life when it was most beneficial to both of us (he was a stray). And that he has everything of a familiar

My very first cat when I was 4 year old little immigrant who confused her English and Croatian regularly was Petsy cos i heard the word pet somewhere in relation to animals. So of course, I was eventually gonna pay tribute back to that when we adopted Katsy many years later.

My dog’s name is Taxi. Before her there was a Tootsie so I thought of continue with the T. So now we have Taxi, the Tax where there was Tootsie, the Toots.

Not sure if this counts but I keep Porcellio Laevis isopods. I call the babies (mancae) piglets, a play on the fact that “Porcellio” translates as “little pig”, because mancae sounds… manky haha. And the females I call sows (another reference to pigs) and the males bulls (after the morph fairy cows, and because they like to bully others).

My friend named his dog “Stainz”…
Cat names: Dogfood, Pretty face, Stewmeat, Retread, Roadkill, Birdy, Fodder, Torches, Digit (6 toes per foot)…Dog names: Derpy, Skeeter, Dip Sh*t, Alkee, Schnitzel, Kitty, YardBark, Cracker…Just to give you an idea of the names given to our pets😂😂🤣🤣

Bob Barker for a dog

I just want to have a cat named Clossy.
Just so when people ask her name I can tilt my head a little and say in my best British accent “Oh, she’s Clossy.”

Say it out loud if you can’t get the joke on paper. XD

