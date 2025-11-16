Hey Pandas, Is Your Favorite Food A Soup, Salad, Or Sandwich? (Closed)

As someone probably once said on the internet somewhere, “Every food is either a soup, salad, or sandwich,” so, which category does your favorite food fall into? Don’t be afraid to share as many foods as you like, and explain if you can. Why are scrambled eggs a salad? Who knows, but just have fun and be respectful.
#1
anything with cheese, i’ll eat
#2
Pizza is just an open-faced sandwhich, and you can argue this, but I’m right, and I know it.
#3
I like Kraft mac and cheese, which, contrary to some opinions, is NOT a soup. If it is a soup, you have f****d up. I think it would be a salad, with the cheese sauce being dressing.
#4
Well technically people call gyros sandwiches but I disagree, theyre more a salad with a bread wrap
#5
All 3! A BLT (a salad in a sandwich) dipped in Tomato soup.
#6
Cheeseburgers are a sandwich, but they’re a delicious sandwich!
#7
I’m not sure… which category is quiche? It’s not liquidy enough to be soup, and it’s not separated enough to be salad, so maybe an open-faced sandwich?
#8
Sandwich. Take two pieces of Finnish rye bread (flat, rectangular) and put them in the toaster. Then spread with (vegan) butter and put a spread made of (frozen) peas and tofu on top. Add cucumber slices and mustard and the ultimate treat is ready. Smoked tofu and rye bread is also an irresistible combination.
#9
my favorite food is not a sandwich a soup OR a salad its a dessert DUHHHH (that was a joke the duh part dont hate me please i hate people being mad at me and im blocked from commenting so i cant fix it please dont be mad )
#10
Sandwich and it’s not even close. I’m almost not fussy either. Something in bread, jobs a goodun.
#11
Minestrone soup, my dudes!!!!!
