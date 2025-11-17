Hey Pandas, In Your Opinion, What’s The Most Messed Up Kids’ Movie? (Closed)

Share the movies that you watched in your childhood that scarred you for life! (I’m exaggerating a little.)
#1
Coralline. I had nightmares for days! But I love it now. :)
#2
I think Paddington 1 should have come with a warning.
The villain was literally willing to stuff humans for her collection.
It was creepy.🤣
#3
I already posted, but I forgot about “Beauty and the Beast”. Bell is imprisoned by Beast to save her father. Then she falls in love with her captor. It’s supposed to be sweet, but I look at Bell and Beast and think Stockholm Syndrome. Also, Beast’s servants. Imagine being cursed and turned into a tea kettle or something else because your boss was an a*****e. But they’re a fine with it. 😕
#4
Shrek. Just Shrek.
#5
Not a movie, but a show. It was an old puppet show called Mr. Meat or professor beef or something like that. That was, quite, possibly the most traumatizing show on this planet. There was an episode where one of the puppets got tapeworms or something from bad beef and it crawled out of his mouth.
#6
“All Dogs Go to Heaven”. It’s a cute rated G movie, but when you break it down it’s all about gambling, robbery, and murder. Not to mention the main character Charlie dies. Sorry to anyone who hadn’t seen it for spoilers.
#7
Monster House, the scene where the old man’s dead wife’s body is shown was extremely terrifying for me, and I hate watching that movie because it scares me so much.
#8
Brave. Some of the scenes with the bear gave me nightmares for weeks (I was 7). Now, it’s one of my favorite movies, though.
#9
Anything on Disney or Nickelodeon. They are some f****d up companies
#10
Brave Little Toaster. I loved it as a kid, but man some of that stuff is freaky!
Also one we watched a lot, The Watcher in the Woods. I watched it recently and found out there was an alternate ending that made it even weirder!
#11
Big. Seriously. Watch it as a grown up. Very icky. That woman unknowingly sleeps with a child.
#12
Lion King. My grandson loves it and I’ve seen it easily 100 times. Most of it is fine but HIS DAD IS KILLED right in front of him.
#13
Labyrinth. I absolutely love the movie but it scared the bejeesus out of me as a kid. It didn’t help that my brother kept trying to wish me away.
#14
Not rlly a movie but the amazing world of gumball
