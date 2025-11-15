Hey Pandas In Online School, What Is The Funniest Thing That Has Happened So Far? (Closed)

Please add photos if you can.
#1
One of my classmates were glitching out of a google meet. When she finally came back, she said in the chat, “Sorry i left, my wife is slow.”
#2
Someone didn’t know they were muted and they were playing WAP (Cardi B) on their other device. The teacher was laughing so hard but also had to scold the person.
#3
DOGS. and other pets. I am in middle school in a private school so we mostly do in person but there have been a couple cases were we has to all quarantine when that happens you can see all of the animals in the background one cat even decided to block the camera.
Also siblings GGGRRR MY SISTER who is in high school decided to play with my camera in the middle of class
and she goes to the same school and got me a free demerit
#familylove #THSstudent
#4
I was loosing in a game of Ka hoot in my class so when it came to the end of the game I said that the person in 1st place has 1 IQ while I have 22 IQ. ( I was in 22nd place)
#5
My teacher kept sneezing in one of my classes, it sounded like he was screaming!
#6
One of my classmates didn’t realize he was unmuted, so he started singing “Like Me” from the Teen Beach Movie soundtrack. he didn’t realize he was unmuted until another person told him.
#7
My teacher had a computer glitch with the filters — the whole class was snickering at his potato head.
#8
This isn’t too funny but my friend would turn on his mic so we could hear his cat scream.
#9
I was giving a harp lesson over Zoom, and my student’s harp broke a string. It was one of the low notes (the really long strings), so it sounded like a gunshot. His dog started barking, which set my dogs barking. Then his mother came running in the room screaming at him to get away from the window while she called the police.
His mother eventually calmed down and laughed, but the dogs kept barking at each other until we rescheduled the lesson. Next lesson: how to replace a harp string.
#10
my brother got out the shower butt-naked and yelled “harder daddy” in my camera O-o”’ gay boi TvT he got in a lot of trouble
#11
My classmates pets keep appearing on camera
#12
My teacher was in her back yard while reading the book called Brother and Sister. While she was reading, her dog was in the camera and took a dump in front of us. My teacher was screen sharing but I noticed. I told her and she stopped sharing to look. The dog was doing it’s business as we all laughed so she had to cut her cam off.
