Hey Pandas, In Honor Of Pride, What Are Some Good LGBTQ+ Books? (Closed)

Let’s see some recommendations!
Please, I really need something to read.
#1
Trolls, P**S OFF.
I just read Turn Me Right ’Round, a really good if kinda dumb gay sci-fi.
Hell Followed With Us is also really good, it’s a horror book but very deep and sweet too.
I’m kinda blanking right now if I think of any other good ones I’ll comment.
#2
Anything by F. T. Lukens, These Witches Don’t Burn, Heaven Official’s Blessing, The Sun And The Star, Carry On, the Crier’s War series, Sofi and the Bone Song, The First To Die At The End, They Both Die At The End, Suicide Notes, A Marvelous Light, Red White & Royal Blue, The Honeys, Love is an Illusion, and Beyond The Black Door are some really good ones. That’s all I can think of right now.
#3
Heartstopper, Boyfriend/Husband Material, some of the Rick Riordan ones. Forging Silver into Stars (Brigid Kemmerer) has a couple of gay characters. Very good books :)
#4
I like “The Witch Boy” by Molly Ostertag. In elementary school, lots of my classmates were reading it. I also like “The Girl By The Sea” also by Molly Ostertag.
And recommend “They Both Die At The End” by Adam Silvera.
#5
Out Now by Sandra Mitchell.
Theres 3 of them currently published, and they’re collections of queer short stories.
The first book is set in the modern day, the second is set in the past, and the third is set in the future.
Overall, really good, some really great writing, and it gives you a lot of authors to check out.
#6
This isn’t a LGBTQ+ focused book, but it’s a good book none the less. It’s called Wilder Girls by Rory Power. It has strong found family and queer aspects. Wonderful read, 10/10, would recommend.
#7
House on the cerulean sea, cemetery boys, and the witch king duology
#8
Yea, Heartstopper is good.😄
#9
Doom Patrol & Danger Days, they’re both by gerard way and very gay :)
#10
Anything by Molly Knox Ostertag, and any show by her wife
#11
Serving in Silence by Margarethe Cammermeyer
#12
Page Turner by Eliot Page – my wife actually got a signed copy!
#13
I will take any opportunity to recommend Gearbreakers, by Zoe Hana Mikuta. A friend recommended it to me a while ago, and I had to get it, because who doesn’t love some really kickass sapphic dystopian/sci-fi? Also, it normalizes gay relationships, by not making them the main focus of the storyline.
#14
